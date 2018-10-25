Landlords Clash With State Housing Company …petition Government Against Incursions On Housing Units

Landlords and property owners at the Kwadaso Estate in Kumasi have petitioned the Ministry of Works and Housing over attempts by the State Housing Company to interfere with rentals, which they have purchased on lease for years.

The petitioners, spearheaded by firebrand Opanin Kwame Afreh, a landlord and former National President of the Drinking Bar Operators Association, indicated that the rental units were initially allocated to them for rent at 5 cedis per month, which houses were later in the early 1990s offered to them to purchase at 3.2 million cedis (now GHc320.00) and duly issued with leases.

They said during the Kufuor administration, attempts were made by the State Housing Company to interfere with the ownership but realised there was no Legislative Instrument to that effect and, therefore, not a policy of the company.

The landlords said despite the non availability of an L.I. the SHC managed to sell out lands currently occupied by the Lutheran School and parts of the Kwadaso Estate market to the Pentecost Church.

According to them, the sale of land areas, including a Community Park was thus prevented when an Inspection team visited the area, following a petition to the then PNDC government to stop the SHC interference.

As a result, a number of the landlords bought these housing unit flats from allottees and have since come to possess them for decades, without any let or hindrance.

The petitioners said, resulting from the right of possession, the immediate adjoining lands to the said housing units have been developed as extensions of store rooms, garages and gardens, owing to the growing size of families.

They further complained that the State Housing Company has lately served them with notices directing them to surrender the adjoining lands and yield vacant possession of the said lands to them (SHC).

A letter dated September 20, 2018, signed by D/A Tawiah, the Acting Zonal Operational Manager, said Mr. Kwame Afreh had encroached on Plot No. T.I of Kwadaso Estate and that other tenants were to pay a regularisation fee of GHc15,627.00 to process leases for them.

They complained about claims by the State Housing Company that the said lands have been reallocated to third parties without recourse to occupants and described the action as a blatant disregard of their rights.

Sensing the determination of the SHC to dispossess them of their lands through fair or foul means to achieve their objective, the landlords have petitioned the Minister of Works and Housing and the Chief of Staff through the Ashanti Regional Minister to use their good offices to intervene in the matter and call the officials of the State Housing Company to order and restrain the SHC from carrying out their intended takeover of the land and property.

The signatories, on behalf of the landlords, described the move by the SHC as unfair, unlawful and unjustified, since their families and dependants could be rendered homeless, pleading that such a situation must be avoided at all cost, since most of them are now pensioners and do not deserve this unfair and inappropriate treatment.

They appealed to the government to act swiftly and address the unfortunate treatment being meted out to the landlords, most of whom have diligently served the nation in their prime ages.

The petition was also copied to the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso Constituency, the Regional Director of the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), tenants of the Kwadaso Estate Housing Unit and the Regional Manager of State Housing Company, who goes by the title of Zonal Operational Manager, in an acting capacity.