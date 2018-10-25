Businessman Beats Policeman Unconscious

AN ENTREPRENEUR, who allegedly beat up a police officer in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, was on Monday remanded into Navrongo prison custody.

Jonathon Atua, on Thursday October 18, 2018, allegedly attacked General Corporal Lawrence Partey at the SSNIT Traffic intersection, after a scuffle ensued between the two.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Daniel Opoku told the magistrate court in Bolgatanga on Monday, presided over by His Lordship Osman Abdul-Hackeem that, the victim was on duty at the SSNIT traffic intersection where he spotted an overloaded tricycle.

The prosecutor said after the victim, popularly known as 'Beautiful', ordered the tricycle operator to stop, which he obliged, the victim was approaching the operator when the accused person, who was around V3 Transport station, very close to the scene, also signaled the operator to go.

This did not go down well with the police officer, who tried to find out why the accused person did that, but he (the accused) confronted the policeman, slapped and head-butted him, sending the officer to the ground, leading to further head injuries.

The prosecutor said the police man went into coma and was rushed to the regional hospital in Bolgatanga, where he is responding to treatment.

Lawyer for the accused, Anthony Namoo, dismissed the account of the prosecutor, saying that it was his client who first slapped the police officer.

Rather, Mr. Namoo told the court that it was the police officer who slapped his client and held him to disentangle himself from the police officer, but the officer fell down and sustained injuries.

Though he stated the act of engaging a public officer in uniform by his client was wrong, Lawyer Namoo also dismissed claim by the prosecutor that the accused person headed the cheek of the police officer.

Counsel pleaded with the court to grant bail to his client and that he would not jump bail. He also said his client has not committed any crime and has no criminal records and could not have interfered or influenced police investigation.

However, Prosecutor Opoku got his plea granted by His Lordship Abdul-Hackeem, when he told the court that the victim who was earlier discharged from the hospital had a blackout on Sunday and was again rushed back to the hospital.

The prosecutor therefore, argued that he needed the victim to recover for him to adduce some facts from him to back his investigations.

Subsequently, the judge remanded the accused person into Navrongo Prison custody, to reappear on Thursday October 25, 2018.