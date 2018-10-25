GOIL Customers to Get Free Fuel, Servicing, Airtime, Kallyppo, Others for Gh₵80 Top-Up

Over 1000 consumers of Goil fuel will be excited with lots of instant prizes on every top-up starting from a minimum of Gh₵80 worth of fuel for vehicles and Gh₵50 for motorbikes in the ongoing ‘Efie Ne Fie’ promo.

The promo which runs for three months starting on 24th October, 2018 to Jan, 2019 target both private and commercial drivers as well as motor riders and tricycles.

Customers who qualify for the promo will be given an orange card for fuel purchase between Gh₵80 and Gh₵250, white cards for fuel purchases above Gh₵250 and black cards for motorbikes and tricycles to scratch and enter the promo for a reward instantly.

Customers who purchase any of the above cards must scratch and enter the digits on the card to short code *161*Goil*pin to receive an instant SMS indicating their prize and points. Winners are required to redeem their rewards instantly by showing the message to the supervisor at the station where the fuel was purchased.

Customers who accrue the highest points monthly will be rewarded during the monthly customer service day events.

The 920,924 prizes include free fuel, free lubricant and servicing, polo shirts, T-shirts, Divers Vest, Free eye screening, fancy prints, glasses, shopping vouchers, hotel stay, food package, Kallyppo, Fruteli, Goil branded umbrella whiles airtime winners will have their SIM automatically credited.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Operating Officer of Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), Mr. Alex Josiah Adzew said the promo is meant to reward their loyal customers for the love and commitment to the sustainability of the brand.

He noted that the company finds it reasonable to plough back the profits they make into the economy which will benefit people.

“For the third consecutive year, GOIL has been adjudged the CIMG Petroleum Company of the Year. This award, we share with you our cherished customers. Today, because of you our customers, we are still the number one amongst over 85 competing OMCs. GOIL wants to share in our achievements by bringing more excitement to our valued customer base,” Mr. Adzew stated.

He indicated that the 920,924 prizes to be given includes 918,420 instant rewards while 2,504 ultimate rewards throughout the period of the promo.

According to him, several steps have been taken to improve quality service delivery by acquiring a mobile laboratory van to do on the spot checks of fuel before sales.

The Chief Operating Officer added that through continuous monitoring, management ensures that consumers get value for money by getting the right quantity of fuel purchased at all service stations in the country.