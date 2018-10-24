The Phenomenon Of Several Retirees In The Public Sector Is Inimical To The Employment Opportunities For The Youth Of Ghana

The unfortunate trend of several public sector organisations being headed by people who have gone pass the mandatory retirement age of sixty years is a real worry and a matter of concern to the ordinary Ghanaian especially the youth.

Notwithstanding the fact that the law allows for people with special skills to be offered a limited contract when they attain the mandatory retirement age of sixty years, the recent trend smacks of an abuse of the law by the appointing authority. It is evident that most of these organisations are blessed with abundant and competent human resources capable of managing and running these organisations if these retirees were not imposed on them.

Unfortunately, it appears the appointing authority is being influenced by some baseless considerations such as partisanship, cronyism, familial relationship etc to make these appointments in the wake of the growing conscription of the employment space within the public service. It suffices to say that this has a dire impact on the youth of Ghana who are jostling everyday seeking opportunities in the public service to contribute to nation building a to no avail.

It is evident that a majority of the public service institutions in Ghana are being headed by these retirees. Mention can be made of the Ghana Maritime Authority, The National Health Insurance Authority, The Ghana Health Service and most recently the Inspector General of Police and his Deputy. It cannot be proven by the appointing authorities that all of these institutions do not have competent, trained and qualified personnel below the retirement age capable of managing these institutions.

It is therefore imperative for the appointing authorities especially the President of the Republic to take a second and critical look at the implications of these appointments on the opportunities for the youth to get into the public service. In the political realm, the government is gradually gaining the notorious tag of a retirees government. This is not good for the image of the government. Steps must be taken to weed out these retirees within the shortest possible time for the good of our dear country.

...... signed........

Awudu Ishaq

National Youth Organiser

PNC