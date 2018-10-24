October 25th Fixed For Exhibition Of Voters' Register

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has set Thursday, October 25 as the day for the exhibition of the voters' register.

This exhibition is in preparation for the referendum on the creation of six new regions by the government of Ghana.

"The exhibition of the voters' register is in line with the Public Elections Regulations 2016 C.I 91, which instructs the Electoral Commission to display the provisional register of voters of each polling station for public inspection", the Commissioner said.

Addressing the media in Accra, Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said that 'the exhibition will take place in only the 47 Districts in the four proposed regions to be created', with 'all polling stations within the carved areas for the referendum will be designated as exhibition centres for the exhibition'.

'Both the 2018 Provisional Voters Register and the 2016 Voters would be placed at the Exhibition Centres for prospective voters to verify their details as captured and make requests for amendments or insertions where necessary,' she said.

Jean Mensah, EC Chairperson

According to the Electoral Commissioner, the exhibition of the register would provide the opportunity for Ghanaians to safeguard the credibility of the voters' register, which mostly generates controversy before, during and after elections in the country.

A 19-member Commission after holding nationwide consultations urged government to create six new administrative regions to be known as Oti, Ahafo, Brong East, Western North, North East and Savanna.