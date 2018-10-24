World Bank Supports Ghana With $35 Million To Improve Public Services Delivery

WASHINGTON, October 23, 2018 - The World Bank today approved a $35 million International Development Association (IDA)* credit for the Ghana Public Sector Reform for Results Project to improve efficiency and accountability in the delivery of public services by 16 selected Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

“By putting citizens first and leveraging technology in service delivery, the project will enhance access, speed up service delivery and reduce corruption,” said Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Ghana. “By targeting improvements in access and delivery of key public services, the project also advances the World Bank Group’s twin goals of ending extreme poverty and boosting shared prosperity.”

The project seeks to improve the performance of specific entities crucial to the delivery of five sets of key public services: passports, drivers’ licenses and vehicle registration, environmental permits for individuals and micro- small and medium enterprises, registration of births and deaths, and residence permits.

The Ghana Public Sector Reform for Results project will also support relevant entities to strengthen citizen engagement, efficiency, accountability and the handling of complaints. It will encourage citizens to use multiple channels – such as mobile applications, text messages, and the internet – to provide and track their feedback, suggestions and complaints. The 16 entities comprise five front-line service delivery agencies (Passport Office, Ghana Immigration Service, Births and Deaths Registry, Environmental Protection Agency and Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority), their respective parent ministries and key entities that provide oversight, guidance and services to these entities.

The project will build on existing operations in the World Bank Group portfolio and address long-standing constraints to the efficient and accountable delivery of selected public services, such as limited access points, excessive delays and corruption. It focuses on results and places special emphasis on strengthening Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) across MDAs as a first step towards greater integration of M&E in the policy-making process.

The project is aligned with Ghana’s Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies (CPESDP), 2017-2024. “It supports theCPESDP’s strategic objective for increased growth for job creation. A strong public sector that is professionally managed and results-driven is critical to support job creation and increase growth opportunities,” said Hisham Waly, World Bank Governance Global Practice Manager for West and Southern Africa.