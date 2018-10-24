Akanteng Flood Victims Get Support

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has handed over relief items to the West Akim Municipal Assembly for onward distribution to victims of last week's flood in the municipality.

A mother and her child lost their lives after a 5-hour downpour flooded their home at Akanteng.

Their building caved in and killed them instantly.

Several other residents at Awaham, Kobriso, Ekoso and Brekumanso were also displaced by the floods in the process, causing damage to thousands of properties.

To fulfill a promise made to the victims after an initial visit to the affected communities, the Eastern Regional Office of NADMO has donated bags of rice, student mattresses, blankets, second hand clothes, mosquito nets and coils.

Other relief items donated were rubber buckets and cups, soap and other detergents, poly mats, roofing sheets and nails among others.

Presenting the items, Eric Tetteh, Deputy Regional Director of NADMO assured residents of NADMO’s commitment to Ghanaians.

“We are here because of the disaster which occurred about a week ago. We made a promise to the victims that we will come and support them with some few items to help them get back to their feet, so that is why we are handing over these items to the Chairman of the disaster management committee in this municipality who happens to be the MCE”. “The Chairman together with the NADMO Director here will sit down to assess those with critical needs and support them. There are others who are well to do and can quickly mobilize themselves and start life again, but there are others who are vulnerable and may find it difficult to get up on their normal feet so those are the ones we are very particular about. For instance, some buildings collapsed and others had their roofs ripped off so we brought a number of packs of roofing sheets and nails to help those people”

Eric Tetteh added that, “inasmuch as we are supporting them, we also want them to be well educated and informed about their environment in order for us to be able to avoid these deaths and disasters. NADMO as an organization has come for all Ghanaians and has come to stay, we will continue to support Ghanaians and make them happy and relieve them during disasters”.

On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for West Akim, who doubles as the Chairman for disaster management in the area, Hon. Seth Oduro Boadu, after receiving the items, told Citi News his outfit will ensure fair distribution of the items to affected and deserving victims.