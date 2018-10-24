A malam broke an egg and found no yolk. broke the second one yet no yolk. he shouted kai.....! even fowls now fuck with condoms. AIDS is real, use condom.By: Andrew kwadwo owusu
A malam broke an egg and found no yolk. broke the second one yet no yolk. he shouted kai.....! even fowls now fuck with condoms. AIDS is real, use condom.By: Andrew kwadwo owusu
Akanteng Flood Victims Get Support
The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), has handed over relief items to the West Akim Municipal Assembly for onward distribution to victims of last week's flood in the municipality.
A mother and her child lost their lives after a 5-hour downpour flooded their home at Akanteng.
Their building caved in and killed them instantly.
Several other residents at Awaham, Kobriso, Ekoso and Brekumanso were also displaced by the floods in the process, causing damage to thousands of properties.
To fulfill a promise made to the victims after an initial visit to the affected communities, the Eastern Regional Office of NADMO has donated bags of rice, student mattresses, blankets, second hand clothes, mosquito nets and coils.
Other relief items donated were rubber buckets and cups, soap and other detergents, poly mats, roofing sheets and nails among others.
Presenting the items, Eric Tetteh, Deputy Regional Director of NADMO assured residents of NADMO’s commitment to Ghanaians.
Eric Tetteh added that, “inasmuch as we are supporting them, we also want them to be well educated and informed about their environment in order for us to be able to avoid these deaths and disasters. NADMO as an organization has come for all Ghanaians and has come to stay, we will continue to support Ghanaians and make them happy and relieve them during disasters”.
On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for West Akim, who doubles as the Chairman for disaster management in the area, Hon. Seth Oduro Boadu, after receiving the items, told Citi News his outfit will ensure fair distribution of the items to affected and deserving victims.