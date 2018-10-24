A section of affluent neighbourhood East Legon is flooded after a heavy downpour in Accra this afternoon. According to stranded commuters who spoke to Pulse....
East Legon And Its Environs Flooded
A section of affluent neighbourhood East Legon is flooded after a heavy downpour in Accra this afternoon.
According to stranded commuters who spoke to Pulse.com.gh , the Shiashi junction heading into East Legon was un-motorable during the downpour.
Though, the downpour lasted about thirty (30) minutes, the main road Legon-Madina road got flooded as well as some small shops around the East Legon.
See the photos below:
East Legon floods
East Legon floods
East Legon floods