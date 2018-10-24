modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
17 minutes ago | General News

East Legon And Its Environs Flooded

Evans Annang - pulse.com.gh
East Legon And Its Environs Flooded

A section of affluent neighbourhood East Legon is flooded after a heavy downpour in Accra this afternoon.

According to stranded commuters who spoke to Pulse.com.gh , the Shiashi junction heading into East Legon was un-motorable during the downpour.

Though, the downpour lasted about thirty (30) minutes, the main road Legon-Madina road got flooded as well as some small shops around the East Legon.

See the photos below:

1024201844155 l5gsj7u3i1 eastlegonfloods

East Legon floods

1024201844155 0g730m4yxs eastlegonfloods

East Legon floods

1024201844155 g30n1r5ddx eastlegonfloods

East Legon floods

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1A Good lover does put his heart on his tongue.

By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis quot-img-1
body-container-line