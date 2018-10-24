Nigeria Tackling Population Explosion

The Nigerian government is working with stakeholders to educate citizens on child-spacing and put a policy in place that will sustain economic growth and tackle population explosion.

Zainab Ahmed , Nigeria's finance minister stated this during a session at the 24th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja on Tuesday, October 23, 2018.

The finance minister said the country's exponential population growth had been identified as one of the great challenges confronting the implementation of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Economic Recovery and Growth Plan.

She said the government is counting on the support of the traditional rulers and religious leaders across the country to scale through with a policy aimed at 'encouraging child-spacing so they have the numbers we can adequately managed.'

Africa's largest economy is predicted to become the third most populous country in the world by 2050. Why population is a hindrance to economic growth?

In a recent interview with Vanguard Newspaper on the sideline of the World Bank/IMF meetings in Indonesia, Nigeria's minister of budget and national planning, Senator Udoma Udoma, said Nigerians are not feeling the impact of economic growth because of the nation's growing population.

'It is because when the population is growing at 2 to 3% until the GDP is growing at a much higher rate than that, you will not feel the impact.'

He, however, said the direction of growth is very positive due to stable exchange rate and stability in other key indices. Nigeria's growing population above 190 million

Last week, in its state of world population report, titled, 'The power of choice: Reproductive rights and the demographic," the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) put Nigeria's population figures at 195.9 million.

Nigerian population

This is in contrast with the National Population Commission (NPC) figures, which stated that Nigeria's population was at 198 million as early as April 2018.

Also, in its 2017 demographic statistic released on Tuesday, June 6, 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics estimates show that the country's population is well over 193 million.

Despite all these conflicting figures, the government has proposed to conduct the population census in 2019 to determine the actual population estimates of the African most populous nation.