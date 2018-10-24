Alabi Assures He Will Make Akufo-Addo One-term President

Former Rector of the University of Professional Studies Accra (UPSA), Professor Joshua Alabi has tasked delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to vote him as flagbearer.

He said he will defeat Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in 2020 if given the nod.

"If you promote me as your flagbearer, by the grace of God I will give President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo one term,' he said.

Prof Alabi added that he will not stop at making Akufo-Addo a one-term president but also ensure that the NDC secures a second four-year-term of governance under his leadership.

He made these pronouncements while speaking to delegates at Abiriw in the Eastern Region.

He said, 'after I give him one term, by the grace of God I will not be president for only one term. I will be President of the Republic of Ghana for two terms.'

Prof. Joshua Alabi is one of 13 candidates who has expressed the desire to lead the largest opposition party in the country into election 2020 with the view to winning power from the NPP. He's seen as one of the most likely candidates to win the contest although former President John Mahama is still considered a favorite for many.