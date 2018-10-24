Stop Attacking Akufo-Addo And Concentrate On Your Message--Alabi

A flagbearer hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Joshua Alabi has said the reckless attack on the Akufo-Addo led administration will not gain any leader in the NDC the required respect and support from floating voters to win power.

According to him, criticism of the government must be done with discretion rather than just for political propaganda or hype. Prof. Alabi made the comments Tuesday evening when responding to questions from some NDC executives in New Juaben South in the Eastern.

“You don't just get up and say in the morning, attack Akufo Addo [and] say he is not tall, his is not this thing No! No! No, you read his Policy very well, you disagree with his policy and then come out and people will respect you more.

“Let me tell you, I am not only doing this just only to win our delegates but after I have won, NDC has 45%, NPP has 45%, we need the floating voters and the way you speak, the way people see you, the way you carry yourself and the way you present your speech can attract those floating voters because they decide in elections.”

The retired Vice Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies added “this country we like insults too much, when you tune in to radio, it is worse, I had a friend who has never been to school but got the opportunity to travel outside upon his return he knew everything about his body, when I enquired he told me he learnt from radio health programs but in our case every day our radio stations are inundated with insults and as a leader I will lead for this to Change so that we will be more progressive.”

Notwithstanding, Prof. Alabi said “that does not mean if the government is not doing something good, I won't talk. I wrote extensibly on the Military Agreement it was published. He said he has dissolved Ghana Football, I wrote so you don't just get up to attack.”

After the meeting Prof. Alabi told Starr News that NDC lost the 2016 election because “before the election the people told us in clear language that they were not going to vote because we were not taking care of them and that we were arrogant and they didn't see anything positive coming to them from government.”

According to him, his research has revealed that, to get the supporters back, there is the need to put the grassroots at the center of governance “which simply means that there must be a lot of consultation in appointments with the grassroots so that they also know that they have their people there.”

He said the grassroots also need support systems including sustainable funding and conducive offices to operate which he is committed to fulfil when elected leader of the party.