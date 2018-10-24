President Akufo-Addo Meets CSOs

President Akufo-Addo has met policy think tanks and civil society organisations to discuss some policies being implemented and shortfalls of his administration.

The meeting which was held yesterday at the Jubilee House saw topics such as size of the government, galamsey, Ghana Beyond Aid, Ghana’s standing in the comity of nations, public sector reforms, decentralization and the creation of new regions discussed.

Participants included Mr Franklin Cudjoe, President of Imani Africa; Dr Steve Manteaw, Chair of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC); Dr Emmanuel Akwetey, Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG); Professor Esi Ansah, a lecturer at Ashesi University; Roland Affail Monney, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA); Professor Ransford Gyampo of the University of Ghana, among others.

Mr. Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa after the meeting said the president was appreciative of the candour and frankness that characterized the discussion.

“It was heavy intellectual stuff that went on for nearly four hours. The president appreciated our candour and frankness and said the meeting was immensely helpful to him.”

Outspoken university of Ghana lecturer Prof. Ransford Gyampo, who also participated in the meeting said the president was tolerant for divergent views.

On his facebook page, Prof. Gyampo said:

“I was humbled by the invitation to join the president alongside other think tank heads to discuss pertinent issues affecting Ghana.

“We had frank discussions and the president was tolerant of the polite punches and critiques that usually would characterize such meetings with independent minds.

“If all leaders would listen to independent voices of reason beyond what party sycophants say, Ghana would work. Mr President, I commend you for this initiative”.