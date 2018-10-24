University Of Ghana Students Threaten To Protest

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the University of Ghana will by the end of this week hold a demonstration to compel management address the challenges of shuttle services on campus.

Sylvester Amoako Quarshie, President of the council, insisted that the protest is to get a favorable response from university authorities on the matter.

Since the introduction of the Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) buses on the university campus, the fare charges of shuttles have increased by more than 100 percent.

In spite of the increment, the fleet of buses is inadequate to serve the vast number of students, a situation students say is affecting their academic life on campus.

The students have accused the SRC of doing too little to reduce the burden on them.

But speaking on Radio Univers' Campus Exclusive on Wednesday, Mr. Quarshie debunked assertions that the SRC has been 'weak' to fight for the interest of the student front.

“It is long overdue, the discussion started from June. We have had meeting with the all the relevant stakeholders. I am not leading a weak front.” “If we cannot get a response from management by Friday, we will go through due process and go for a peaceful demonstration. We call our people, we will put them together and it will happen”, he disclosed.

Legon and RSTC services

The University of Ghana inaugurated a shuttle service, under a Public-Private Partnership with Road Safety and Transport Consultancy (RSTC) Limited.

Although, the inauguration of the ten new buses was to enable staff and students have better and easy access to facilities on campus as the buses would ply various major routes on campus; the story has been different thereby putting a toll on students.

More soon.