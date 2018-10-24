Absa Africa Financial Markets Index: South Africa Tops

South Africa has been ranked number one in the second edition of the Absa Africa Financial Markets Index released today. The Absa Africa Financial Markets Index, produced by the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, OMFIF, provides a toolkit for countries seeking to strengthen their financial markets infrastructure. It tracks progress on financial market developments annually across a range a countries and indicators.

This year's edition which extended coverage to three additional countries - Angola, Cameroon and Senegal - and pays special attention to policies to enhance market growth, including financial inclusion and investor education. It reveals that Kenya, Morocco and the Seychelles have improved their scores most over the last year, particularly in terms of openness to foreign exchange.

According to the report Nigeria's score in this years index has strengthened due to policies augmenting market depth and enhancing the capacity of local investors. Mauritius and Namibia, while still among the top performers, have seen their scores deteriorate across most pillars.

Improvements in market infrastructure and regulatory frameworks according to the report could boost the performance of countries in the middle of the index over coming years. The first edition of the report was released last year.

Below is the link to the full report

https://thinktank.omfif.org/afmi2018

Source :Africafeeds.com