Over 70 Years Of UN And Africa Is Still In Need Of Humanitarian Aid

If the 70th UN General Assembly had a face, it would not only be showing its age, but it would be covered in the cuts and bruises from unending wars especially in Africa which caused perennial problems of poverty, hunger that led to the movements of the desperate and despairing across oceans and borders. Still, it does not help to be too cynical, for Africa needs the UN more than any continent.

UN’s history will show us that while its predecessor, the League of Nations, threw South West Africa – present-day Namibia – from the frying pan of German occupation into the fire of apartheid jurisdiction, the UN has been largely present in tumultuous events in Africa these past 70 years. The relationship between peacekeepers and Africa has been fraught with accusations of mineral theft and more seriously the sexual abuse of women and children by the international UN forces, but the security situation without them does not bear contemplation.

In 2015 a look at the headlines shows us that from Libya downwards, violence prevails. It reveals that the fight for self-determination in South Sudan has resulted in increasing deaths after independence; Burkina Faso’s presidential guard has become addicted to power and that economies wrecked by Ebola cannot do without international assistance.

In the whole ten-year time of the ICC’s work all the cases opened by the Court have concerned only events in Africa and African citizens. In different occasions Fatou Bensouda, the current Persecutor of the Court, herself from Africa, has highlighted that there is an objective preponderance of African conflicts in the international scene and that with 34 African states which joined the ICC statute, the chances that cases would come from those members are high. Nevertheless, African leaders and the African Union have been raising questions about the impartiality and the effective equality granted by the Court, invoking variously the suspension of prosecution and investigation, above all when heads of state or government are involved. International political interests and influences, the UNSC choices about the situations to be referred to the Court, the criteria through which the Persecutor selects the cases are all factors that can hamper the credibility of the ICC and more widely the global trust in international justice.

Africa must be free from excessive control of foreign countries.

Written by: Ahmed Manga.*

*Political Commentator.

GPAN Nigeria Chapter