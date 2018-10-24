New Ministers Await Vetting Proceedings On Friday

The Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah , will take his turn at the Parliamentary Appointments Committee on Friday, October 26.

This was contained in a statement signed by Ms Kate Addo, Director of Public Affairs of Parliament.

On the same day, Minister-designate of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison; and Ms Paulina Tangaba Abayage, Minister-designate of the Upper East Region, would also be vetted by the lawmakers.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on August 9, 2018, reshuffled his appointees. While reassigning others, the president also brought some new faces on board.

On Monday, 29 October 2018, the committee will consider Mr Evans Opoku Bobie, Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; Martin Oti Gyarko, Deputy Minister-designate of the Brong Ahafo Region; and Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey, Deputy Minister-designate of the Eastern Region.

The President reshuffled Information Minister, Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid to Zongo and Inner Cities Development, while the current sector Minister, Boniface Abubakar Saddique was re-assigned to the office of the Vice President.