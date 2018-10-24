KNUST Students Claim Lecturers Punished And Caned Them

Former students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have opened up some poor treatments meted out to them during their time at the University.

A group calling itself the 'Concerned Fellows of Kantanga Hall' has chronicled a series of abuse cases that students suffered at the hands of lecturers and other school authorities.

In a press statement, they noted that the constant abuse of students led to the chaos that ensued on Monday.

The former Katanga Hall residents said lecturers used to cane them, as well as make some of their colleagues kneel down as punishment.

According to them, under Vice Chancellor, Professor Kwabena Obiri Danso, KNUST students have often been oppressed and prevented from enjoying certain privileges on campus.

They explained that some students were once made to kneel down in the rain simply because they were singing 'jama' songs on campus.

'These students were made to kneel down on the parade grounds at a time when it was raining and warned not to speak to anyone about their treatment or risk losing their rooms. Yes, University students being made to kneel down in the rain. It is not surprising because lecturers of KNUST have been known to cane students,' sections of the statement read.

They added a video file of a lecturer caning his students in class, as proof that students' rights have always been undermined under the tenure of the current Vice Chancellor.

According to them, 'University authorities have unleashed a reign of abuse, intimidation and terrorism with the ultimate goal of killing student activism especially in Katangees'.

They therefore called on all stakeholders to 'work together to ensure the immediate de-escalation of hostilities', adding that the University must immediately issue 'an unqualified public apology to all students who have been subjected to physical assault by its security operatives and other forms of public humiliation and abuse'.

Tensions have been mounting on the KNUST campus, with students accusing authorities of 'oppression' and unwarranted 'brutalities'.

On Monday, some students boycotted classes to stage a demonstration against the 'brutalities' meted out to their colleagues by security personnel of the University

However, what was meant to be a peaceful protest soon became messy, as students ransacked cars and other properties belonging to both teaching and non-teaching staff.

It took the efforts of the military and some Police officers to restore order and, currently, a curfew has been imposed on the University campus.