Jomoro MP donates computers, materials to Ahobre JHS

The Member of Parliament for Jomoro Constituency in the Western Region, Hon. Paul Essien has donated brand new set of desktop computers and teaching materials worth 7500 Ghana Cedis to Ahobre M/A Junior High School to enhance effective teaching and learning.

This was to honour and fulfil the promise made during the 'MP Special Initiative Quiz Competition', initiated and sponsored by the MP which lasted for six months of which Ahobre M/A JHS was placed third in the competition. The school was given three set of brand new desktop computers.

He also donated 191 pieces of Mathematical set to the students.

The MP, who is also the Deputy Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs honoured a promise he made during his visit to the school where the Headmaster requested 10 bags of cement to be used for a school project.

He also presented locally made "Tom Brom" made of maize and coconut and baby clothes for all nursing mothers who were present during the donation ceremony.

During the presentation ceremony held at the school's premises over the weekend, the Lawmaker, Hon. Paul Essien revealed, the donation shows his total commitment towards ensuring that students in his area are assisted at every stage of the educational ladder to realize their potentials.

He disclosed that the gesture is not going to be a nine-day wonder but would be done every year.

He urged the school to make good use of the items to achieve its intended purposes.

He, therefore, advised the students to take their studies seriously since they are the future leaders of the country.

He also urged the teaching staff to try hard and assist the students to learn hard.

Hon. Essien advised the parents to do away with petty politics that would not bring any development to the area.

He urged the parents of the students to instil discipline in their children.

He used the occasion to admonish the parents as a matter of prime concerned to invest massively towards their children's education.

He pledged his total commitment to help the school anytime they call on him.

"Let me say it here that these computers are not ordinary computers, they have the necessary accessories and one set is 2500 Ghana Cedis and this is just a tip of iceberg, more will come, make good use of it", he disclosed.

Receiving the items of the school, the Headmaster, Mr. Francis .A. Mensah was overwhelmingly excited and therefore expressed his profound appreciation to the MP for fulfilling his pledge and asked God to bless him abundantly.

He used the occasion to advise and encourage parents to take Keen interest in education and try their possible best to invest in their children for they would be taken the leadership positions some years to come and get employed in other fields of endeavours to help reduce hardships in the near future.

He, therefore, promised the MP to make good use of the items to last longer.

The Tufuhene of the area with great joy also thanked the MP for not making "empty" promise and asked God to strengthen him and gives him long life.

In all heart touching speeches given by the Deputy Minister, perceptions were cleared, students were motivated and encouraged, people begun to show their appreciations by clapping, shouting and hooting in joy.

The students also promised the MP to learn hard in order to achieve their aim.

Source: Daniel Kaku