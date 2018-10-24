NDC Polls: Support John Mahama to ensure a resounding victory in 2020 - Sinare tells aspirants

Aspiring National Vice Chairman for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Alhaji Said Sinare is calling on the rank and file of the NDC, including the Presidential Aspirants to give former President Mahama the opportunity to face Akufo-Addo in the 2020 elections.

He stressed that it would be in the interest of Ghana and the NDC for all those interested in leading the NDC to change their plans and throw their weight behind John Mahama for a solid feat in the next elections.

According to the Alhaji, he sees John Mahama as the only lethal “weapon’ to face President Akufo Addo in the next general elections.

Speaking to GhanaWeb after his Eastern Regional Tour, he asserted that since the 2020 would be a comparison of records and marketability, John Dramani Mahama stands tall to defeat Akufo-Addo.

“John Mahama has done well for Ghana, look at the infrastructure across the country. He did all those great investments in 4 years which has led to the transformation and beautician of the country. It’s unprecedented, in almost 2 years in power Akufo Addo and his NPP government has done nothing to show to the good people of Ghana,” Sinare said.

It is politically positive for the delegates including those contesting him to find reason to rally behind John Mahama to win the elections.

He indicated that the next general elections won’t be difficult to the NDC but there was the need to throw absolute support for the former President.

Meanwhile, about 13 comrades have declared their intention to contest the flagbearership race of the party. These include: Mr. Goosie Tanoh, Dr. Spio Garbrah, Hon Alban Babgin, Mr. Sylvester Mensah and Prof. Joshua Alabi.

The rest are, Lawyer Agbemava, Steven Atubigah, Nurudeen, Kojo Bonsu among others.

Alhaji Sinare was of the view that it would be in the best interest of the collective if those with presidential ambitions make a detour to support John Mahama.

“All the aspirants have potentials, they are great comrades of our party but it’s not yet their time to lead our great party now, at least not 2020. I pray they will find reason in my call and change their minds to support John Mahama to ensure a comprehensive victory in 2020,” he said.

Alhaji Sinare is contesting his position as a Vice Chairman of the party ,he had been touring the country interacting with Chiefs. Delegates, opinion leaders and all who matter with his message of hope, Unity and Vicory.

The loyal and dedicated vice chairmen noted he will work assiduously with the structure of the party esp the Zongos to ensure the NDC and John Mahama wins the next elections.

Source: Daniel Kaku