What Is A Social Intervention?

I Promise To Be As Factual As Possible.

The issue of social interventions has become very topical in our political discourse today, and this was heightened by a challenge the Vice President threw at the NDC to just name one single social intervention policy they implemented in their just ended eight year rule of the State. I have since read many attempts by many actors, to redefine this Political and economic jargon, which has been in use in Ghana, for some decades now.

The issue of social intervention, per my little knowledge, first came up during the Economic Recovery Program of the 1980s. In fact, the country faced an Economic down turn in the early 80s, and we had to run to the world Bank for support. Together with the World Bank, we drew up an Economic Recovery Program, meant to revive our almost collapsed Economy at that time. Within this ERP, were very economically harsh but badly needed policies, such as the reduction in Governments involvement in the running of businesses, imposition of taxes, reduction in social expenditure and several others. These harsh policies contained in the program, worsened the plight of the poor, in the Ghanaian Community.

As a response to the untold hardship the program had visited on the poor, a new Economic action, known as PROGRESSIVE ACTION TO MITIGATE THE SOCIAL COST OF ADJUSTMENT, PAMSCAD, was quickly rolled out. PAMSCAD was initiated and implemented to identify the poor, who have been badly hit by the harsh policies contained in the ERP, and to offer them remedial assistance, to enable them survive.

PAMSCAD was a Social Intervention, (SI).

SO, WHAT IS AN SI?

WITH ALL SINCERITY, I DO NOT THINK THERE IS EVEN AN IOTA OF AMBIGUITY AS TO WHAT AN SI IS, NO, FAR FROM THAT, RATHER IT IS THAT, THERE IS A DELIBERATE ATTEMPT BY THE NDC TO REDEFINE IT, SO AS TO FIT TO THEIR PURPOSE.

This reminds me of a story I read in a Magazine published by the old students of Yendi Secondary school, over three decades ago. In that story, a student was said to have prepared very well on the topic;

GRASS LANDS,

in an Agricultural Science Examination. Unfortunately for the student, there was no question on that topic, rather, there was a question on;

GRASS CUTTERS.

This student, after a period of serious thinking, came out with a plan, and he proceeded as follows;

A GRASS CUTTER IS AN ANIMAL WHICH LIVES ON GRASS LANDS, AT THIS JUNCTURE, ONE MAY ASK, WHAT IS A GRASS LAND.

He then proceeded to “pour” out what he knew about grass lands, having redefined the question. In this case, an intelligent Teacher is required to know that, the student has redefined the question to suite his stock of knowledge.

This is exactly what the NDC want to do. This is not the first time such a challenge has been thrown at them, I strongly believe, they want to pull wool over our eyes by redefining what an SI is. Sadly for them, we are widely awake.

It is important to point out that, there is a difference between public goods or services and SI.

ALL SIs ARE PUBLIC GOODS OR SERVICES,BUT NOT ALL PUBLIC GOODS OR SERVICES ARE SIs, as simple as that, if you understand this, the debate is over.

Public goods are for the benefit of all in the society, while SIs target at the poor and the vulnerable.

The key word to consider is INTERVENTION. it’s the responsibility of all Governments to provide for the use of its citizens, public goods and services. Governments upon governments have done this over the years, using the traditional ways of doing things, as we have seen over the years. We have therefore seen the construction of schools, hospitals,roads, bridges, and so on. These are NORMAL government activities, since the time of Nkrumah.

With changes in the Dynamics of our Economy, a Government would be required to step outside the box, to develop and implement a policy to respond to an urgent problem, this is what we call an INTERVENTION, hence, SI.

In 2001, KUFFOUR’s Government made an attempt at estimating the number of unemployed youth we had in the country at that time, the Government was overwhelmed by the crowd. The Government therefore decided to develop and implement the National Youth Employment Program, NYEP, as an SI, to reduce youth unemployment.

Similarly, the Government discovered the difficulty involved in the free movement of goods and people across the country, and made an intervention with the Metro Mass Transit.

In response to high maternal mortality rate, we had the free maternity policy,

In response to the killer effects of the then cash and carry, we had the NHIS,

In response to poor school enrollment, especially in the poor Communities, we had the school feeding and capitation programs. Etc.

Today, the Government sought to and did succeed in disbanding the infamous UNEMPLOYED GRADUATES ASSOCIATION, formed during the era of JDM, by bringing on board, NABCO.

SIMILARLY, THE GOVERNMENT, HAVING REALIZED THAT, THE PAYMENT OF FEES AT THE SHS LEVEL, SERVES AS A BARRIER TO SOME, IN THEIR QUEST TO ACQUIRE EDUCATION, DECIDED TO IMPLEMENT THE ALMIGHTY FREE SHS.

These are what we call SI, and not general Government projects such as the construction of roads, hospitals, etc.

We know what an SI is.

Like I said earlier, the debate is needless, they just want to redefine SI to fit their purpose. This, we understand.

But in the true meaning of SIs, they have non to show us.

I rest my case.

Teacher Tahiru.