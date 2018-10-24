Volume Of Trade Between Spain And Ghana To Be Increased

Head of the Economic and Commercial office of the Embassy of Spain in Ghana, Ms. Celia Perez has hinted on the existing potential to increase the volume and forms of trade between Spain and Ghana and revealed her outfit’s readiness to liaise with all relevant and key stakeholders to achieve this.

She made this known on the sidelines of the just ended wine fair organized by the Economic and Commercial office of the Embassy of Spain in Ghana at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra dubbed ‘Spain in your glass’.

“The opportunities are endless when it comes to trade between Ghana and Spain as you might know. Within the beverage and wine sector, you can realize there are many avenues for Ghanaian business owners to work with their Spanish counterparts. This also applies to several other sectors and it is our objective to make this work”, she added.

The one day event which had importers based in Ghana as well as wineries from Spain in attendance served as a platform for participants to discover the exciting world of Spanish wines and an industry booming with unprecedented quality, diversity and value.

Commenting on the motive for organizing the event for a fourth time, Ms. Perez said “I think the Spanish wine fair is becoming one of the most anticipated and fun events on the wine lover’s calendar. Many consumers vote with their wallets, heading straight for the New World section of their wine shop or supermarket. But tastes need to be educated by discovering these fascinating wines”.

She further added that “we try to feature a huge range of Spanish wines, from the north of our country which produces very nice white wines and very impressive elegant reds. From across the centre, the baking hot summers which produce richer, more fullbodied red wines. The far south is best known for producing great fortified wines as weel as sweet ones. And we cannot forget the delicacy of our cava. Spain offers a wonderful diversity of styles”.

The Spanish Economic and Commercial Office is a global business unit of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain. It promotes Spanish goods and services exports and seeks to protect Spanish business interests, including Spanish investments. They also promote foreign investment to Spain and provide assistance to Ghanaian companies looking for Spanish products and services.

The economic relations between Ghana and Spain have been extremely fruitful in recent years. Our countries share important trade and business links which are going from strength to strength. Proof of it is the increasing number of Spanish firms operating in Ghana. Similarly, Ghana ranks as the 12th country which exports to Spain.