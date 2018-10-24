KNUST Security Attacks Journalist

Security officers of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) have done it once again, as a personnel by name Adarkwa has assaulted a reporter of Sumsum FM, who tried to calm tempers when the security officers, numbering eight, tried to attack Erastus Asare Donkor and Nana Yaw Gyimah, all of the Multimedia Group.

The occasion was when the Bantamahene, Baffour Asare Owusu Amankwatia VI, visited the KNUST campus security post to assess the extent of damage during the protest by the students.

The assaulted journalist, Henry K. Atta, aka Atta K, told the media that he went in the company of the Bantamahene on his visit, during which a woman pointed at and mentioned Erastus to identify him.

According to Atta K, the security officers accused the media of biased reportage for not listening to their side of the story, but went ahead to present a one-sided story.

Narrating what happened, Mr. Erastus Asare Donkor, told The Chronicle that the security personnel wanted to attack his cameraman and himself, and when Henry intervened, they hit his head with a phone.

According to Asare Donkor, the KNUST security officer was complaining that he had also been attacked by the students and sustained injuries on his wrist, but the journalist told him that that is not their interest, which angered the security officer and he attacked the journalist.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwame Yeboah Jnr, KNUST Public Relations Officer, has apologised to the journalist in question and promised to resolve the matter.