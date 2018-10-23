"Bawumia Thorn In NDC's Flesh" – Group

Vice President Bawumia

Action Patriots for Justice (APJ), a pressure group, has said Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is “too hot” for former President John Mahama and also a “thorn in the flesh” of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“In opposition, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was a thorn in the flesh of the NDC with his sound economic criticism and factually accurate information on the economy.

“And now in government as the vice-president, Dr. Bawumia continues to be a nightmare and albatross on the neck of the NDC. His ingenuity and economic prowess, have the penchant of always exposing the lies, deceit and the propaganda machinery of the NDC”, the group said in a statement.

Below is the full statement

"BAWUMIA IS TOO HOT FOR MAHAMA AND A THORN IN THE FLESH OF THE NDC"

Show Ghanaians a single social intervention programme the NDC put in place to reduce the hardships on Ghanaians in your entire eight years in government and the NDC has shamefully run into hiding and are wobbling in clutches to respond because there is none to point.

A simple "challenge" on performance assessment of the NDC has become problematic, and instead of debating Bawumia intellectually on the issues he has been raising, the NDC has, as usual, resulted to insults and vilification on the person of the vice-president.

Isn't it weird? And this same failed and incompetent NDC is all over the place wasting our ears and claiming to be the alternative for the NPP.

Facts are sacrosanct no matter how hard one tries to twist it, and the evidence is there to show that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been consistent till date.

Background

The NPP came into power in the year 2001. The situation then was so bad to the extent that the former president, His Excellency John Agyekum Kufuor had no choice than to succumb to external pressure and the powers that be to declare Ghana HIPC to attract foreign aid under the circumstance.

Prudent economic measures and policies put in place by President Kufuor with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the then-Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana yielded results and reflected positively in the lives of Ghanaians.

The cedi became strong, the banking sector was booming, social interventions such as health insurance, school feeding, free maternal care, and many others have smoothly been implemented to help the ordinary Ghanaian.

The NDC won the heart of Ghanaians in 2009 through their usual lies and deceit and came to power.

Ghanaians thought the NDC could do more because they were expecting more and, so, believed the lies of the NDC.

The Mills-Mahama administration, according to records, has been the worst and the most underperformed government ever witnessed.

The good foundation former President Kufuor and the NPP laid for this country was weakened and eventually destroyed after the demise of President Fifi Atta Mills, when the INCOMPETENT one, John Mahama, was sworn in as the president of this country. May his soul rest in a perfect peace.

NPP took over power in 2017, 7th January, under the able leadership of Akufo-Addo-Bawumia and in less than two years, Ghanaians have seen the difference in terms of governance in the areas of education, jobs, and development.

The implementation of the Free SHS, NaBCo; restoration of teacher and nursing training allowances, Youth in Afforestation, Planting for Food and Jobs, reduction of electricity tariffs and many others, are signs of good things to come.

Admittedly, times are hard but frantic effort is being taken by the Nana Addo-Bawumia government to bring the situation under control, and very soon, Ghanaians will see and feel the change we voted for.

Action Patriots for Justice (APJ) is by this release, calling on all Ghanaians to exercise patience and rally behind the president and his vice, and with God on their side, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government shall surely deliver.

The economy and the future of this country is, indeed, in safe hands and brighter under NPP.

This is the fear of the NDC and, so, they have decided to turn the intellectual battle into personal vilification and attacks on the person of Dr. Bawumia to, as it were, soil his image in order to have the justification to hang him politically.

(APJ) is offering the NDC and the INCOMPETENT one a free advice, to concentrate on solving their internal squabbles, and get a competent leader, so that, the NDC can be attractive in opposition as a party.

The clear conscience of Dr. Bawumia will always vindicate him. He is a blessing and a great asset to this country.

We urge Dr. Bawumia to always and constantly put the NDC in check and also put them at their proper level.

APJ will defend His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia till their vision for this country come to pass.

Finally, APJ wishes to assure every Ghanaian that the sanctity of the office of the vice-president, his person and the hard-won and unblemished reputation of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be protected at all times and anytime it comes under attack.

#Ghana will work Again

Long Live Ghana!!!

Long Live Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia!!!

Long Live APJ!!!

SECRETARY

Kwadwo Owusu

0244160707/ 0205151031

CONVENER

Kwain Isaac

#020 619 2775/ 024 366 4629