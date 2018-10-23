My Religion And Why

The religions and their sects are many today; their numbers have made the ordinary person confused as to which one to identify with. Thankfully however, as the saying goes he who searches, finds. The bible's quote is: Ask, and it shall be given you; seek, and ye shall find; knock, and it shall be opened unto you.

One’s quest for the most reliable among them could be dicey, giving that "One man's meat is another man's poison, as the saying goes. However in any given system or situation there is a first among equals that could be identified officially or otherwise. If religion is a lifestyle rather than an event, then this 'primus inter pares' could be identified by the lifestyle of followers. The saying that “By their fruit you will know them,” is applicable here. If for example a person would be labeled as good or bad, it is according to their behavior and lifestyle.

Religion is that which influences a person's heart, for it to direct the mind and for the mind to control one's body for action. So, that is how important one’s religion is in their life because at any given moment the human is doing something based on their choices. This does not leave out Atheist who would rather pay homage to some other being or thing as their religion by showing addiction or dedication to them such that they consider their lives incomplete without them.

Christianity is the most patronized globally to date, obviously for the aforementioned reasons. but any inquisitive person needs to read its teachings, which is thankfully provided in a multi-language book, the “Bible” which is also readily available in various versions. Even as its proper understanding (because of the parables and multiple authors of its 69 books) would require the help of biblical scholars, just a couple of quotations from this bible would be used here.

Jesus Christ as the main teacher/messenger of Christianity said something which is highly insightful in the sincerity and selflessness of the philosophy of this religion:

Jesus in briefing a woman on the pending state of religion, he first explained to the woman how his religion is the more recognized then, something which the woman was aware of. Jesus then concluded that EVEN THEY WHO WERE THE ORIGINAL ADHERENTS OF THAT TRENDY RELIGION WERE NOT EXEMPTED FROM THE PENDING MODIFICATION (John 4:21-24)! Christ neither misinformed nor bragged to cajole the unlearned woman, but he rather revealed a truth that would ordinarily be seen as betraying his own religion! Anyway, Christ was not sent to do what humankind did ordinarily.

Apart from this he told his disciples after his death that he had to hurry and leave them so that the Spirit (Holy) of Truth (The Counselor) could come to take over; a clear admission that his work was done and another’s is due (John 16:7-16). Christ’s teaching were so full of parables, analogies etc that it was very much in order that such a helper would be involved in the Christian ministry. The teaching to the woman at the well ties in well with this information he gave his disciples.

A selfless and truthful religion is the description I can give this, considering the many other equally reliable and verifiable teachings passed on through the Bible.