Chairman Adams Mahama's Crime Scene Was Compromised

A prosecution witness in the case of the muder of the Upper East Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Adams Mahama, has revealed in court that when the police went to the crime scene on the night of alleged murder, it had been disturbed.

Accroding to Detective Chief Inspector Augustine Nkrumah, who is the 14th prosecution witness in the case, there were a lot of footprints at the scene when they examined it, so they could not conduct a thorough examination to use.

When asked whether the police took the footprints of Gregory Afoko, the accused person in the case, Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah answered in the negative.

Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah made these revelations during cross-examination by the lawyer for the accused person, Osafo Buabeng.

He also told the court that the gallon which allegedly contained the acid that was poured on the late Chairman was given the Bolgatanga Police by the widow, Hajia Adams, because she picked it at the scene.

When asked by Lawyer Osafo Buabeng to tell the court how the police came out with exhibit Q, which was a plastic cup allegedly used in committing the act, he told the court that the Bolgatanga police picked it at scene.

Responding to why the police did not subject the gallon and the cup to any fingerprint examination during investigations, he said it was because of the way both exhibits were handled, adding a lot of people had access to it, so there was no way proper prints could be extracted.

These made LawyerOsafo Buabeng allude to the fact that the evidence tendered in court were tampered with.

During the cross-examination, the tattered clothes of the late Adams Mahama were shown to Detective Chief Inspector Nkrumah, and the lawyer for the accused put to him that it was only the troussers the police tendered into eveidence.

Extracts of what happened in Court

You took figureprints of the accused and did some examination with the two exhibits, but the fingerprints did not match? Afoko's fingerprints were taken, but not for that purpose. When the police went to arrest Afoko, are you aware that they searched his room? Yes. The police, after the search, did not find anything incriminating against Afoko? Yes. Before we got there, they said they did not find anything incriminating. Can you describe how the exhibits were packaged and given to you by the Bolgatanga police? They were in the custody of the Regional Crime Office, and they were shown to us before packaged. They were bundled together in one box and handed over to you? No. The clothing was put in a particular box, separated from the others and handed over to you? Yes. When you got to Afoko's room and took exhibits P, the tracksuit, the upper part was also available in the room? Yes! So it was those burns on the trousers that aroused your interest? That was not the only thing that aroused our suspicion, but there were splashes of liquid substances in the tracksuit that also created our suspicion. I put it to you that there were no splashes on the track suit at the time you picked it from Afoko's room? There were. Did you inform John Afoko of the findings in exhibits P before you took it away? Yes, we made him aware. You did not inform him of any splashes of liquid substance on it? We did.

The prosecution, being led by Mr. Matthew Amponsah, Chief State Attorney, earlier told the court that the Mr. Adams was a contractor who lived at the Bolgatanga SSNIT flats in the Upper East Region, and was also the NPP Regional Chairman.

According to Mr Amponsah, Afoko also lived in Bolgatanga and was the younger brother of Mr Paul Afoko, a former National Chairman of the NPP.

The state said the accused was also a party activist, and was close to Mr Adams.

On May 20, 2015, Mr Adams left his house to his construction site in his pick-up truck with registration number NR 761-14.

The Chief State Attorney said he returned to the house in the night, and at the entrance of his house, two men signalled him to roll down the window of his car.

He obliged, but the two men, however, poured acid on him and fled on a motorbike.

Mr Amponsah said Mr Mahama shouted for help and his wife, Hajia Zenabu Adams, went to his aid.

He said Mrs. Adams also sustained burns on her chest and breast in her bid to assist the victim.

According to Mr Amponsah, Adams told his wife that it was Gregory and Asanke, who poured the acid on him.

He also mentioned the two accused persons, in the presence of neighbours, as the people who poured the acid on him.

The Chief State Attorney said Mr Adams was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit of the Bolgatanga Hospital, where he passed on.

Afoko was picked up at about 02:00 hours in his house and led the police to Asanke's house. Asanke was, however, not available.

A post mortem conducted on the deceased by Dr Edusei indicated that Mr Adams died of extensive acid burns.