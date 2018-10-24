Kumasi’s Less than 3% Contribution To Tax Net Worrying

The Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori Attah, has expressed worry about the meager three percent tax contribution from the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi, and asked for something to be done about this situation.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo-led administration was working on how to collect tax and how to allow Ghanaians to work without overtaxing themselves, and urged people of Kumasi and Ghanaians to do their best to build a solid economy for Ghana, by also paying their taxes.

According to Ofori Atta, the government is striving to structure and transform the Ghanaian economy through investment in agricultural, human capital, strategic infrastructure, deliberate push towards industralisation, and active private sector investment in order to create jobs and wealth in Ghana.

At a maiden stakeholders engagement on the 2019 budget in Kumasi, the Finance Minister, in the company of his team, noted that the journey had not been easy in these 20 months in the face of enormous challenges inherited by the government, which included debt overhang, rising interest rates, expenditure overrun, accumulated arrears, revenue leakages, under performance, slowdown in economic growth, limited investment, and several other issues that they had to battle when they took the reins of governance.

In what he described as remarkable changes in the Ghanaian economy under the stewardship of President Akufo-Addo, Ken Ofori Atta revealed that the growth rate increased from 3.5% to 3.7%, noting that by the end of 2017, the government had reduced the deficit from 9.3% to 9.5%, towards a 4.5% target for the year.

The Minister further announced that inflation had plummeted from 15.4% to 9.9%, with public debt decreasing from 73% to 69.8% of GDP, and the interest rate reducing from 16.4% to 13.3%.

The stakeholders' engagement on the 2019 budget in Kumasi, the first budget consultation outside of Accra to reflect stakeholders' experience and what is happening on the ground, according to the Minister of Finance, intends to make the 2019 budget process as participatory as possible, and to promote transparency for policy clarity, credibility and credibility in governance.

It was attended by traditional leaders, Ghana Union of Traders Association, Association of Ghana Industry, spare parts dealers, textiles dealers, market women, farmers and others who raised issues about tax, duty rate, bad roads, increasing importation of groundnut from West African nation and others.

Over the years, the ministry has typically invited memorandum from the public and organised public fora to receive inputs into the budget regarding the needs of all Ghanaians.

On the infamous banking crisis, where the Bank of Ghana (BoG) revoked the licenses of five financial institutions, namely the Sovereign Bank, Royal Bank, Beige Capital, Construction Bank, and Unibank, he explained that they also confronted some issues being the banking crisis in which they had to spend 'some GH¢8 billion or so' to try and correct the situation.

The Minister emphasised that that the decision was necessary, because there were over 1.2 million depositors' accounts, for which the banks could not be allowed to fail.

He added that not only did they save the depositors' monies, but also the depositors who had businesses and were employing people, were also saved.

He admitted that Ghana has lost some jobs in the banking sector, but the consequences of non-intervening would have been quite disastrous to all of us.

The Finance Minister stated that Ghana has huge a import content, and the currency is always an issue for us, noting that “Generally, over the past ten years, this is the most stable cedi we have seen. There has been a little difficulty because the United States of America has strengthened the dollar, which has become very strong.”

He told the function that the cedi had retrogressed 7% on currency depreciation and that of Euro had depreciated by 6%, with the pound sterling plummeting about 5%, and the South Africa Rand and Kenya Shilling about 12% and 8% respectively.

In effect, Ghana is actually holding its form and it could have been much worse had it not been much work done by the government in the process, Mr. Ofori Atta said.

He assured stakeholders that the Akufo-Addo government had to certainly go through the process of fixing the economy and consolidating our gains as a country, thereby stabilising and continuing with the growth agenda.

Mr. Ken Ofori Atta continued that even with the little resources that they have had, the flagship programmes such as free Senior High School (SHS), gives each family GH¢1,000 or GH¢2,000 a year per child, and it is going to be continued to strengthen the economy.

On the government's agricultural revolution programme – Planting for Food and Jobs – he noted that about over 200,000 farmers were supported, and it is yielding results with bumper harvests, a development, he said, we must maintain.

Responding to some of the issues raised by stakeholders, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Mr. Kofi Nti, told the forum they were investigating what had led to the increment in the duty on the importation of shoes, but added that the exchange rate could be one of the reasons.

He noted that in the quest of the GRA to ensure equity in taxing Ghanaians, the Tax Payer Identification Number (TIN) registration had been introduced, and over 15,000 people, during the initial stage of the exercise, had registered.

He acknowledged that it was very painful for someone to pay tax while others do not, which is against equity, hence, (GRA) will arrest such situations.

Reacting to the grievances of some articulated truck drivers, Mr. Nti, who spoke largely in Twi, told the forum that if articulated truck bears a white number plate, they are not being somewhat candid with the GRA, because a commercial truck is mandated to be on a yellow number plate and not white.

Kofi Nti told the forum that the objective of the luxury car tax is primarily about the engine capacity of a vehicle, since wheels with huge engine capacity give more money to the state.

On textiles, he noted that foreign textiles are supposed to pay duty, but when they take it from Tema, they do not pay.

On the increase in the price of spare parts, he noted that they find it quite surprising, because they have reduced the existing taxes and have not added any tax to that effect, saying: “We have not changed the rate.”

Responding to GUTA complaints that expatriates are not paying taxes, Nti noted that he is unaware and that if it is brought to his table, he will take action on it.

Nana Frimpong Anokye Ababio, Chief of the Agona Traditional Area, who presided over the forum, asked Ghanaians to show maturity in their criticisms of government policies.