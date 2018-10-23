Why Bawumia Will Never Lead NPP - NPP Bigwig Reveals

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe, a founding member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has revealed that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will never lead the NPP considering some of the believes held by the party.

According to Dr.Tamakloe, “looking at my party and some of the beliefs that we have, that might not even allow Bawumia to come to the forefront to win an election.”

Speaking to Politics & Power Magazine in an interview, the former Ghana’s Ambassador to Serbia and Montenegro believes Dr. Bawumia is intelligent but arrangements in the NPP party will not favour him.

“He is an intelligent man, well- educated but looking at the way we have set up our own… you made mention of tribe but I don’t want to bring tribe into anything that I say because I’m so detribalized I don’t want to think about it”.

“The arrangements that we have now one way or the other make it impossible for Bawumia to come to the forefront. This is the way I would put it.”

Posters with the image of Dr. Bawumia as a presidential aspirant on the ticket of the governing NPP emerged last year, sparking debate among Ghanaians.

Following President Akufo-Addo’s disclosure earlier this year that he was uncertain if he would be on the ballot paper for the 2020 elections, many Ghanaians tipped Dr. Bawumia to take over from his boss.