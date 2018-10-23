Stop Concoctions and Spiritual Warfare for Treatment-Thyroid Patients Urged

A Radiation Oncologist, Dr. Naa Adorko Aryeetey, Centre for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has advised thyroid patients to desist from all kinds of concoctions which sometimes exacerbate their condition

Thyroaid patients were asked to seek medical attention especially at the initial stage of the disease.

she disabused the minds of the patients from connecting thyroid diseases to spiritual ailments often believed as orchestrations by their enemies.

Endocrinologist, Dr. Josephine Akpalu, Head of Endocrine Unit, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, School of Medicine and Dentistry, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana urged patients to seek medical attention immediately rather than resorting to spiritual warfare at prayers camps for a miraculous healing.

The specialists said this at a maiden Thyroid Patients Forum organized by Thyroid Ghana Foundation at the School of Health Sciences in Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Dr. Alfred Tetteh, Surgeon, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital told the patients who were somehow skeptic about the disease that thyroid is a medical condition which can only be confirmed by laboratory tests.

The specialists addressed the socio-cultural practices associated with thyroid disorders which very often undermine progress towards the reduction of cases of thyroid disorders in the country.

Specialists, who were made up of people from academia and practitioners, addressed the mindboggling questions of patients on disorders associated with the thyroid disease, diagnoses, treatment procedures and prevention.

They include Dr. Alfred Tetteh, Surgeon, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; Endocrinologist Dr. Josephine Akpalu, Head of Endocrine Unit, Department of Medicine and Therapeutics, School of Medicine and Dentistry, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana; Dr. Naa Adorko Aryeetey, Radiation Oncologist, Centre for Radiotherapy and Nuclear Medicine, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital; Ms. Portia Dzivenu, Dietician and Senior Research Assistant, Department of Dietetic, School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana and the Board Chairman of Thyroid Ghana Foundation, Prof. Patrick F. Ayeh-Kum, Provost, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana.

Speaking to ModernGhana on the sidelines of the event, the Founder of the Thyroid Ghana Foundation, Mrs. Nana Adwoa Konadu Dsane said she chose to celebrate her birthday on Sunday 21st October, 2018 in a philanthropic style by creating the room for thyroid patients to engage specialist on treatments and complications concerning their conditions.

As a victim of thyroid order, she indicated her preparedness to support persons affected by thyroid diseases through the establishment of supportive programmes and provision of facilities.

According to her, even though thyroid disorder remains the second most common endocrinological disorder seen in adults, it is still relatively unpopular among the general public and some healthcare practitioners.

She said this makes it very difficult for the disease to be accurately diagnosed especially due to the fact that thyroid disease conditions have similar symptoms with other more common ailments.

“Most patients with thyroid problems are therefore easily treated for other more known disease conditions. Improved public awareness of thyroid disease conditions can lead to early detection,” she stated.

She calls on government to enroll thyroid patients onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to make treatment accessible and less costly.