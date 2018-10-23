A Taxi Driver Grabs First Taxi, 21 Others Win Motorcycles

Tema – 22nd October 2018: George Boahene, a 41-year-old taxi driver at Dansoman, is the new owner of a brand new Hyundai Grand i10 taxi, after emerging as the ultimate winner in the first biweekly draw of the ongoing ‘Shell Filling No Y3 Deep Promo Reloaded’ competition.

The draw, which was supervised by the National Lottery Authority (NLA), also saw 21 customers winning brand new motorbikes. Mercy Boatemaa Adusei and Francis Tetteh, both from Kumasi, won three and six months’ free fuel respectively. Over 300 others also won amazing prizes including shopping vouchers and airtime.

Vivo Energy Ghana, the company that markets and distributes Shell branded products and services, is giving away over 100,000 prizes, including seven brand new Hyundai Grand i10 taxis, 100 motorbikes, six months’ free fuel, three months’ free fuel, one month free fuel, one month worth of shopping vouchers and a chance to win instant free airtime.

Receiving the ultimate prize, the visibly stunned George Boahene could not hold back his excitement as he won the car. According to him, he never dreamt of winning the car and he had the perception that these promotions already had ‘winners’ before they were rolled out.

“When I got the call I never believed it. In fact, I hung up! When I received a second call I picked up and was told I had won a car. I just smiled and shook my head in disbelief because I thought it can’t be me. I followed the directives and here I am today, an owner of a brand new car, thanks to Vivo Energy Ghana.”

He further encouraged other drivers to continue to participate in the promotion because it is real and credible.

Presenting the taxi, the Marketing Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Jerry Boachie-Danquah, who spoke on behalf of the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to providing motorists with quality fuels at competitive prices.

“We thank our cherished customers for their loyalty and patronage of our quality fuels at competitive prices and lubricants and assure them that they remain the focus of our business. There are six more taxis, motorbikes and other big prizes to be won in the five remaining draws. I want to encourage all motorists to fully participate to win any of the prizes,” he said.

Customers who wish to participate should buy 80 cedis worth of fuel at any Shell service station, pick a scratch card and dial *714*40# Send “Enter secret code” Send on all networks to enter the biweekly draw.

The ‘Shell Filling No Y3 Deep Promo Reloaded’ competition is being run in partnership with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) on the Caritas platform and Hyundai World by Hyundai Motors & Investments Ghana Limited.