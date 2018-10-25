Why I Endorse John Mahama--Ambassador Horace Ankrah Declares His Support

Former Deputy Ambassador of Ghana to China, under the past National Democratic Congress (NDC) administration, Horace Nii Ayi Ankrah, has declared his full support for John Mahama.

Ambassador Horace Ankrah in an exclusive interview with ModernGhana has endorsed John Mahama.

"My reasons for endorsing President John Mahama to become the Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) into the 2020 General Elections in Ghana is simply that he's been there before based on his good experience. Also as somebody who has led the NDC before in the wake of mistakes in 2016 he is still the best person to lead the NDC in 2020," he emphasized.

According to Ambassador Horace, John Mahama has an excellent legacy which offers the NDC some leverage that can still propel the NDC back to power in 2020.

Also on reports of alleged gang schemes by Mahama's contestants, Horace said those candidates trying to join forces against Mahama do not even believe in themselves in the first place.

"If he has done one or two mistakes it doesn't mean he should not have another chance. I see John Mahama to be the best person to lead the NDC since he has the capacity to take care of the grassroots and the entire party structure. His second coming will bring good opportunities to the party footsoldiers," he said.

Touching on Elections 2020, he stated that President Mahama is the only candidate who best appeals to Ghanaian voters.

Tackling the issue of jobs, Ambassador Horace attacked the recently launched Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).

He exposed the NPP for rebranding already existing Youth Employment institutions and given it a new name.

The Ambassador indicated that there are top three ad-hoc governance decisions that have exposed the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Ambassador Horace believes that these top unpopular ad-hoc decisions will sink the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Akufo-Addo, in 2020.

"These extremely bad decisions of the NPP include the Collapse of the local banks in Ghana, Double Track System of Education which has complicated matters; theinking renegotiated Ameri Energy Deal which led to the sack of a whole Energy Minister,. As matter of fact, these among other things will give NDC the advantage"