Young MP Vows To Retain Sissala Seat For NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East in the Upper West Region, Abass Ridwan Dauda, has promised to retain the Sissala East seat for the party after becoming the first person to annex the seat for the party in the history of the Fourth Republic.

Thirty-four-year-old Abass Dauda said unity is very paramount and has therefore called on the rank and file of the party to unite behind him to be able to retain the seat for the party and possibly make the Sissala East constituency a stronghold of the party.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE on developments in his constituency, Abass Dauda, who is one of the youngest MPs in the Seventh Parliament, asserted that the constituency was completely neglected by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) which had held the seat since the beginning of the Fourth Republic in 1992 until it lost the seat in 2016.

He disclosed that the constituency is one of the constituencies in the Upper West Region with one of the worst road networks and educational facilities.

He commended the NPP government for boldly introducing the Free Senior High School policy which is helping a lot of people in his constituency as well as the introduction of the Nations Builders Corps (NABCO) policy which is also helping to give employment to a lot of people across the country.

He indicated that very soon he would provide a six-unit classroom block and furniture for the Guosi Primary School in the constituency.

He promised that another six-unit classroom block would be constructed for the Kanton Senior High School as well as 12-unit classroom block for the Tumu Secondary Technical School.

According to the MP, having known the importance of education in the eradication of poverty in the constituency, he has helped to refurbish the Sissala East Municipal Office of the Ghana Education Service while a number of scholarships have been given to students from the constituency pursuing higher education in colleges of education.

The Sissala East MP appealed to the government to turn its immediate attention to the bad roads in the constituency so that socio-economic activities in the constituency would be improved especially the Tumu-Wa road, Bugballe-Torsor-Kulfuo-Challu road and the Chinchon-Nagbulle road that link the municipal capital, Tumu.