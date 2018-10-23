Estate Developers Undergo Training

A US-based estate developing firm, Realtor, yesterday commenced a 3-day training programme for real estate developers, agents, marketers and other key players in the real estate industry in Ghana at the African Regent Hotel in Accra.

The training, which was organized by the Ghana Real Estate Professionals Association (GREPA), featured participants from various real estate outlets in the country. Also in attendance was the Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, Ms Freda Prempeh.

In her address during the opening segment, Ms Freda Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North Constituency, applauded GREPA for enhancing professionalism in the industry through specialized education.

However, she bemoaned the incidence of property owners charging exorbitant rents for their property, and agents charging excessive amounts as commission from both property owners and buyers without recourse to the law.

She charged participants to educate themselves, agents and their clients on what the law says concerning property ownership and other relevant laws that govern the modus operandi in the industry.

She disclosed that government was having a housing deficit of GH¢1.7 million which translates into about 150,000 houses a year – a development that government cannot shoulder alone.

“Government is currently putting in place measures which will provide all real estate agencies with licenses to operate their businesses and regulate the services they provide to customers to receive some level of recognition and validation”, she said.

She tasked members of GREPA to give off their best in safe-guarding the interests of Ghanaians and making sure that appropriate standards are complied with for maximum benefits.

She mentioned that her ministry, together with government, was working on the Real Estate Agency Bill so that both regulators and buyers would have good understanding of issues.

In his presentation, Mr. Maurice Hamptom, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founder of Realtor, touched on many key areas of concern for both the buyer and the seller.

Participants were tasked to cultivate a relationship with their buyers, find the right property for them and provide them with service, information, knowledge and guidance.

BY: Nii Adjei Mensahfio