Fulani With Arms Arrested

Officers of the Immigration Border Post at Kofibadukrom in the Brong Ahafo Region have intercepted two persons with luggage containing two single-barrel shotguns and 23 cartridges.

The people who are of Fulani descent were travelling to La Côte d’Ivoire through the border when officers of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) intercepted them on Thursday at about 3:00pm.

Other items found in their bags were torchlight, masks, protective clothing and a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Card with identification number 20994837, bearing the name Amadu Ali.

According to the Officer-In-Charge (OIC) of the Border Post, Superintendent Leslie Martin, the two persons evaded arrest and took to their heels when they were going through immigration checks and procedures at the border.

He added that they dropped their bags in the process and ran into the bush. “All efforts to apprehend them proved futile,” he disclosed.

A search party comprising the OIC and his men with support from some youth of the town combed the vicinity looking for the two persons but to no avail.

Checks carried out at the Dormaa Office of the NHIS revealed that the suspects were natives of Bole in the Northern Region but resided at Aboabo No.4, a suburb of Dormaa Ahenkro.

The GIS has stepped up security alertness, surveillance and intelligence at its various border posts across the country due to the upsurge in cross border crimes including smuggling and armed robbery.

It has also intensified patrols along the borders whiles officials of the Ivorian border have been alerted to be on the lookout for the two suspects.