Students Flee KNUST Campus

Dozens of residents of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), are leaving the campus following a directive by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) that the school be closed down over a violent protest by students on Monday.

Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani reported that many of the students were seen packing their belongings on Tuesday morning in preparation to leave campus before the 12 noon deadline.

Some parents were also seen on campus escorting their wards out of the school.

Busses were also spotted on campus ready to convey students to their respective destinations.

There was calm on campus as there were no commercial or academic activities ongoing, with very few lecturers in sight.

The protest of the students was to register their displeasure over the arrest of their colleagues last week and the existence of a supposed oppressive regime.

Items destroyed

Andrews Kwasi Boateng, the Registrar of the KNUST in an interview said items destroyed as a result of the protest include;