modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY The Baptism Of Adam Revealed!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
59 minutes ago | General News

Students Flee KNUST Campus

CitiNewsRoom
Students Flee KNUST Campus

Dozens of residents of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), are leaving the campus following a directive by the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) that the school be closed down over a violent protest by students on Monday.

1023201810609_uaqctgfsrn_techstudents51.jpeg

Citi News’ Hafiz Tijani reported that many of the students were seen packing their belongings on Tuesday morning in preparation to leave campus before the 12 noon deadline.

1023201810610_otjvn0y442_techstudents61.jpeg

1023201810611_qulxpcb543_techstudents101024x574.jpeg

Some parents were also seen on campus escorting their wards out of the school.

1023201810612_swnaqedp5k_techstudents121.jpeg

Busses were also spotted on campus ready to convey students to their respective destinations.

1023201810612_i4ep276gfb_techstudents11.jpeg

There was calm on campus as there were no commercial or academic activities ongoing, with very few lecturers in sight.

The protest of the students was to register their displeasure over the arrest of their colleagues last week and the existence of a supposed oppressive regime.

Items destroyed
Andrews Kwasi Boateng, the Registrar of the KNUST in an interview said items destroyed as a result of the protest include;

  1. 30 vehicles belonging to staff of the university have been burnt.
  2. The reception of the main administrative block, office of the dean of students, finance office and the offices of the university relations and security offices were demolished.
  3. The official vehicle of the Dean of Student Affairs was destroyed.
  4. 14 motorbikes of campus security officers have been vandalized.
  5. Laptops, mobile phones, ladies' handbag and the other items in offices which were broken into were ransacked.
  6. Access and controlled gates were also destroyed.

Advertise Here | $10 per day

quot-img-1We knit alone our life, before seeing by it our shroud. (Nous tricotons notre vie seule, Avant d'y voir notre linceul)

By: Charles de Leusse quot-img-1
body-container-line