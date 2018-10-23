Don’t Blame Students For Damage Of Properties - KNUST SRC

No student should be held responsible for the destruction of properties on the university campus during Monday’s violent protest, an executive of the Student’s Representative Council of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has said.

“It is unfortunate that students destroyed university properties and vandalised vehicles belonging to some lecturers but “no student should will take responsibility for the destruction”.

Speaking to Citi FM today on condition of anonymity, the SRC Executive noted that Monday’s violent riots was a “necessary evil” adding that it was to register their displeasure to school authorities over the bad treatment meted out to them over the last couple of years.

20 students of the university have since been arrested by the police over Monday’s riots.

The students who are in Police custody are yet to be charged.

The university students went on rampage Monday morning, destroying school property in a violent protest.

The students who boycotted classes and poured on the streets of the campus were protesting alleged brutalities meted out to their colleagues who were arrested at the University Hall last Friday and later granted bail.

The angry students burnt the official vehicle of the Dean of Students and reportedly ransacked the Vice Chancellor’s office. At least one student was injured and is currently receiving treatment at the Hospital.