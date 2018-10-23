Wassa Akropong: 4 Chinese And 29 Others Arrested, Killer On The Run

Hours after police investigations into the gruesome murder of two Chinese at Wassa Akropong, a total of thirty-three others have been arrested by the Ghana Police Service.

These Chinese have been handed over to the Western Regional command of the Ghana Police Service, in Sekondi.

On Saturday 20 October, 2018, at around 8:30am, a serious misunderstanding ensued between some [unidentified] gamblers at a popular gamble site at Wassa Akropong, called “Agapert”, which further escalated into some gun shots killing two, and one sustaining severe injuries.

Public Relations Officer of the Western Region Command of the Ghana Police Service, DSP Olivia Ewurabena Adiku says, four out of the arrested are suspected to be among the gamblers when the unfortunate incident happened.

The remaining twenty-nine however were picked up at the immediate parameter of the crime scene, and are aiding investigations.

DSP Olivia E. Adiku disclosed that, the suspected murderer of the two, is currently on the run.

She added that the injured has also been transferred to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for emergent treatment.