Metro Mass Transit Bus Robbery Leads To The Shooting Of Cop

Armed robbers attacked a Metro Mass Transit bus and shot a police officer, Lance Corporal Vincent Agyapong, at close range in the Northern Region.

The incident occurred precisely at Chintilung, a farming community near Bunkpurugu in the Bunkprugu District.

Confirming the incident, the police administration in the Bunkprugu District said the victim was on board one of the two buses bound for Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region when their vehicle was attacked.

Lance Corporal Vincent Agyapong is reported to be battling for his life at the Bawku Hospital from the wounds he sustained.

Bodies of 3 killed Fulani herdsmen found in Bole

Police account reveals that the vehicles which were following each other on reaching a section of the road at Chintilung community, were stopped by the armed men but the one in which the cop was on board defied and drove off.

The armed robbers started firing into the bus and the policeman was hit in the ankle.

They were reported to have robbed occupants of the Tamale bus and took an unspecified amount of them after which they bolted.