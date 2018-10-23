Mamprugu Moaduri: A District Or Sub-District

The mampurugu moaduri Area was carved out from the west mamprusi District (Walewale) 2012. It was established by a legislative Instrument LI 2063,2012 and forms part of the districts and municipalities created in the year 2012. It was subsequently inaugurated on June 28,2012.

This was done according to government, to bring government closer to the people and to ensure equitable distribution of the national cake and (or) development.

The population and Housing Census conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service in 2010 puts the total population of the district at 46,894 comprising 23,439(49.9%) males and 23,455 (50.0%) females respectively.

Using the national annual population growth rate of 2.2% computation, the current estimated population of the Area is about 55,150. On paper, the mampurugu moaduri Area is recognised and regarded as a district on her own right. In reality however, the district still function as a subdistrict to the west mamprusi, Builsa north and South districts.

It is surprising and pathetic that, six years after the inauguration of the district, it still depend heavily on the West mamprusi and the Builsa North and south districts for important basic Health care and other basic necessities. Acquiring a National Health Insurance card in the district can be liken only to digging for gold in the desert.

Inhabitants in the district spend closely to GHS60 to secure NHIS card. This is mainly because the district has no health insurance office,and the people uncomfortably resort to spending GHS30 for transportation to nearby districts for registration. This transportation cost added to the cost of issuing the NHIS card(GHS30),amounts to GHS60 .

As for the state of health facilities in the district, the least talked about it the better. The only health center that serves as a savior and main referral point in the district is the Kubori Health Centre, which also lacks the capacity to provide essential health services to indigenes. This health centre also lacks basic medical consumables and materials for full operation. Six years after the district assembly inauguration, there is still no sign of construction of a district hospital or even a polyclinic.

Severe medical cases are often referred to Sandema in the upper East region or walewale . what is more worrying and disheartening about this situation is that,there is no ambulance in the district to help transport patients to the sister districts for better health care.

Leaving the indigenes helpless and in a state predicament in the event of emergency. residence are left with no other option than to resort to motor bikes and tricycles for transporting patients from the district to Walewale and Sandema for further healthcare.

The discussion will not be complete without mentioning the bad road network in the district. Potholes on the roads leading to major towns are only comparable to mining pits and boreholes. The district can't boast of even a 1km asphalt road, either constructed or under construction six years after the creation of the district.

According to population and Housing Census conducted in the year 2010,the district has 0.4% Internet accessibility.which is lower than both regional and national internet accessibly rate. Making one wonder how teachers in the district prepares their students to write the ICT exams in the BECE and compete with their colleagues in Accra or Tamale who have unlimited access to the Internet. Indeed ,how students pass their ICT exams is nothing less than divine.

The district assembly office is shamelessly and regrettably still under construction, six years after inaugurating the district. The district cannot continue with this low pace of development. And authorities must act now rather than later to ensure what is due to mampurugu moaduri is given to her and nothing else. We are tired of being in infancy six years after our birth.