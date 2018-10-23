Security Expert Blames Authorities For KNUST Violence

Security expert, Adam Bonah has emphasized authorities of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as well as the National Security can be blamed for the recent unrest at the school which has led to the destruction of property.

Some students of KNUST were arrested for a holding a vigil on campus last Friday for not obtaining permission from school authorities. Through the process, one student was allegedly manhandled by the internal security and is currently on admission at the KNUST hospital.

This incident has since then sparkled violence and destruction of property. The Student Representative Council (SRC) arguing that the way the internal security is treating student of the school is unacceptable. In a bid to outline their displeasure, over 25,000 demonstrated on the school premises yesterday.

Speaking in an interview with Class FM yesterday, Adam Bonah who is a security expert has underlined that school authorities together with the National Security should have dealt with the matter in a way that will not have ended up in vandalism.

“For me I think that the authorities together with the National Security especially should have dealt with this situation in a manner that would not have ended up in a way that Police Officers were pelted with stones and Public safety kind of was jeopardized or was called into question”.

He further stated that the violence at the school premises is something that should have been predicted for an action to be taken to avoid it. He is of the view that all parties involved could have dialogued to come to an understanding to ensure the violence was avoided.

“I think that if anyone within the security fraternity tells you that what happened at the University was not expected, I would ask the person a lot of questions. The reasons being that these are young people and probably we needed the state authorities needed to dialogue with them. But unfortunately dialogue probably was not used to see if there was any mechanism to see if what they students were asking for could be achieved”, he said.

Adam Bonah observes that Security has moved away from reactive to counter intelligence. Therefore the National Security or the BNI could have planted some of the agents on the grounds to act as informants and supply information that is needed to be able to ensure that situation wouldn’t have scaled out of hand.

Currently, the Ashanti Regional Security Council has shut down the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) indefinitely following the vandalism and riots by students. The regional Security Council has also imposed a 6 pm to 6 am curfew on the school enclave. Ghanaians students are expected to vacate the school hostels until further notice.