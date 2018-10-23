Dr Bawumia May Well Have To Wait Till Thy Kingdom Come For NDC’s Tangible Answers

His Excellency Vice President Bawumia was at his inquisitive best when he aptly quizzed the NDC operatives, who have been gleefully hiding behind the ideals of democratic socialism over the years to pinpoint a single poverty intervention they have deliberately initiated and implemented which has positively impacted the lives of the masses.

Well, given their apparent poor record on the initiation and implementation of social interventions to ameliorate the lives of the poor and disadvantaged Ghanaians, I bet, the NDC loyalists are not in a position to give any reasonable response to Bawumia’s poignant and germane question on social interventions.

The term, political ideology, is used as a descriptive label for a set of ideas and values about political parties in a democratic dispensation. Political ideology, therefore, comprises the body of ideas that undergird the conduct of political parties.

How ironic, how unfair, and how baffling to know that the self-proclaimed social democrats can’t and won’t initiate, implement or manage any social intervention?

It is a known fact that the NDC faithful, who apparently take pride in the social democratic ideology, are not in the business of promoting the welfare of the masses, but they are rather on a mission to advance their parochial interests by persistently proselytising and hoodwinking the unsuspecting voters to gain electoral advantage.

It is absolutely true that the NDC has a penchant for running down or cancelling crucial social interventions.

Didn’t the erstwhile NDC government cancel or collapse the Nurse’s Allowance, the Teacher’s Allowance, SADA, GYEEDA, NHIS, the Maternal Care, the School Feeding programme, the Mass Transport System, amongst others?

You would think that individuals who pride themselves as social democrats will be extremely empathetic to the needs of the masses, but this is not the case with the NDC apparatchiks.

Strangely, though, they only sing along the social democratic rendition and then turn their back on the masses. It is an illustrative case of social democrats who do not know how to initiate and manage social interventions.

Didn’t the NDC operatives campaign and vote against the poverty reduction Free SHS policy during the 2016 electioneering campaign?

As if that was not enough, the NDC loyalists have persisted with their utter disgust for the poverty alleviation Free SHS by needlessly attacking its implementation.

Thus, it will not come as a surprise at all if the future ‘yentie obia’ NDC government decides to cancel the programme altogether.

The fact however remains that since the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution, the self-proclaimed social democrats have been opposing social interventions that have been proposed by the successive NPP governments such as the Free Maternal Care, the NHIS, the Metro Mass Transport, the School Feeding Programme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), , the Free SHS, amongst others.

So it is not out of the ordinary if the NDC operatives put up fierce resistance against the seemingly innovative and advantageous double track Senior High School system and the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) being implemented by the Akufo-Addo’s government.

If the uninitiated NDC loyalists really knew their history, they would have realised that, it is their beloved NDC that has the penchant for collapsing important national policies and programmes.

In fact, the NDC hierarchy’s irrevocable enthusiasm in reversing important national policies and programmes without basis is mind-boggling.

In ending, given the party’s appalling track record, it would only take a disputatious individual to suggest that the NDC government would not cancel social interventions such as the Nation Builders Corp (NABCO) and the Free SHS if presented with another opportunity.

K. Badu, UK.

