Seikwa Residents Screened For Breast Cancer

Apricec Medical Outreach group in collaboration with Mctonne Cancer Care Foundation and the Tain District Assembly has carried out a free breast screening exercise for residents of Seikwa and its surrounding communities in the Tain District.

Addressing the people, the District Chief Executive Lawyer Charity Akua Foriwaa Dwommoh said the screening is to help raise awareness and promote early detection of breast cancer cases.

Comfort Asoogo, Oncology Nurse at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital said the earlier breast cancer is diagnosed, the better chance of successful treatment, so it’s important to check your breasts regularly.

She said although the precise causes of breast cancer are not known but the main risk factors are known. Among the most significant factors are advancing age and a family history of breast cancer.

According to her, early signs of breast cancer include changes in the shape of the nipple, nipple discharge from one breast that is clear, red, brown or yellow. Breast pain that doesn’t go after your next period, a new lump that doesn’t go after your next period, unexplained redness, swelling, skin irritation, itchiness or rash on the breast etc.

Section of the participants

For many of the people, this was the first time they were being screened for signs and symptoms of breast cancer as well as receiving education on it. They therefore appealed the DCE to regularly conduct such exercise for them.