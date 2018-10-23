CILT/WILAT-Ghana Donates To The First Lady Foundation

The Women in Logistics and Transport, (WILAT-Ghana) has presented a quantity of detergents and sanitary items to the "Rebecca Foundation"

The Women group also honored the first Lady Mrs Rebecca Akuffo Addo with a Citation titled a "Role Model In Critical Logistics"

WILAT-GHANA is a chapter of women in Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, (CILT) International

Presenting the Citation and items to the first Lady, the Chairperson Dr Doreen Owusu-Fianko of Federation of Chartered In Logistics and Transport, (FCILT) noted that WILAT-GHANA was impressed and appreciate the contribution of the first Lady efforts in respect of her Foundation's humanitarian gesture

"Your Excellency, barely into your assumption in office as First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, you passionately took up the responsibility of promoting the welfare of women and children in Ghana "

"Your Rebecca Foundation established in January 2017 continues to complement the efforts of Government and partners with the Private Sector, Civil Society and Non Profit Organizations to promote initiatives that improve women economic status"

"When the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital challenge came to your notice, you rolled up sleeves and in an unprecedented manner in mobilising resources in record time, established the state of the art Mother and Baby Unit at KATH in Kumasi"

WILAT-GHANA is proud of you and is therefore honored to recognize you as the "Role Model In Logistics " noted the Chief Patron

On his part, the President of Chartered in Logistics and Transport,( CILT) Mr Ebo Hammond, expressed gratitude to the first Lady for gracing the WILAT-GHANA occassion held last year in honor of Women Role Models and highlights the role and challenges of women in Logistics to save CILT

Mr Hammond also expressed appreciation to Mrs Rebecca Akuffo Addo and her Foundation, on her initiatives and work towards the provision of critical Logistics to save mothers and their babies as well as women empowerment

The CILT President however bemoaned the under representation of women in the Logistics and Transport sectors

"The Logistics and Maritime still remains a male dominant sector with 3% of the workforce in the world maritime and Logistics sector are women"Mr Hammond noted

Present at the event were Mrs Kate Quartey-Papafio, WILAT-GHANA Chief Patron, Madam Stella Wilson, Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey,( FCILT) Rev. Godwin D. Mensah, (FCILT) Mr Ebo Hammond, (CILT President, FCILT)

Others include Doreen Owusu-Fianko, (FCILT)

(Global Vice-Chairperson WILAT Northern Africa)

Mrs Naa Densua Aryeetey,(Founding Member WILAT Global)

Age. Vice-Chairperson/Treasurer, Mrs Lynda Owusu-Afriyie Mrs Patience Abladey-Dortey, Secretary and Ms Mabel Kabutey, (Organizing Secretary)