The Launch Of The Epsilon Edition Of Evangel Magazine

The unveiling and launch of the Epsilon Edition of Evangel Magazine was held on Sunday, 14th October, 2018 at Global Evangelical Church, Trinity Chapel, Kotobabi.

It saw a great number of executives and members of the Global Evangelical Church grace the occasion. The Synod Clerk of the church, Rev. Ralph Attih, acting in the capacity of the moderator of the church, led the event.

In Evangel's bid to promote ministry news, the Global Evangelical Church was partnered for the Epsilon Edition, which features the moderator of the church, Rt. Rev. Kwadzo Setorwu Ofori, as well as other highlights of the church's progress over the years.

The Synod Clerk in his speech, highlighted the values of Service, the theme for the Epsilon Edition, and its benefits to the church and development in general. He also praised the Evangel team for their innovation and admonished the congregation to use their talents in service of God.

In his speech to mark the occasion, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Evangel, Solomon S. Agbemenya, expressed his profound gratitude to the leadership and congregation of the church for their immense support and contribution towards the successful launch of the Epsilon Edition. He promised to continue upholding the values of Evangel Magazine and its mission when he announced the introduction of TheKidz Magazine, a magazine solely dedicated to kids to promote literacy, learning, and development, scheduled for an inaugural launch in November.

The launch which was cordinated by some executives of the church in collaboration with the Evangel team saw about 50 copies with collaterals such as shirts, caps, and other items, specially auctioned in commemoration of the launch and over 400 other copies distributed.

The Epsilon Edition is now on sale nationwide at participating Goil shops and can also be purchased by contacting sales on +233247258200 | +23350‭145 0286‬

Solomon S. Agbemenya

Editor-In-Chief, Evangel Magazine

Director, El-Evangel Publications

0243251339 | 0268567635