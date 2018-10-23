KNUST Saga: Did The REGSEC, Ministry Of Education And National Security Fail The Nation?

AFAG is alarmed the turn of events at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST). A seemingly latent issue has now led to the destruction of government and private properties and the indefinite closure of the school. This is a situation, which, with deft hands and maturity could have been solved, and destruction avoided.

The stance of the VC and University management was unilateral, chauvinistic and gave little room for dialogue. From the onset, negotiations with students were deemed to fail partly as a result of intransigent position taken both students and school management.

The impasse has been costly and needs drastic actions.

AFAG takes no sides on the issue. This notwithstanding, it is important for action to be taking to resolve issues and restore normalcy in order to reopen the University immediately.

AFAG shares the view that students do not make policy for universities. Having said this, it was necessary for the school management to have involved the student body in the decision making process in making such an important decision. Failure caused alienation, which has in turn led to rioting leading to loss of property and the eventual closure of the university.

Furthermore, AFAG is appalled at the failure of National Security, Ashanti Regional Security Council and the Minister for Education for failure to utilize their enormous resource to avert the situation from reaching this disastrous level.

AFAG therefore resolves that;

The Vice Chancellor, Professor Obiri-Danso having presided over this debacle must be step aside to make way for a proper investigation into the causes of this saga. The Minister for Education must set up a committee to investigate the actions of all actors in the impasse and recommends actions to remedy the situation. AFAG condemns the rioting by the students. Anyone caught on camera for destructing properties must be arrested and prosecuted. The Ashanti Regional Security Council must deploy security personal to the campus not only to enforce the curfew but to protect the VC, students included, property and staff living on campus as well.

SIGNED

AFAG LEADERSHIP