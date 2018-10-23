NEIP CEO Urges Young Entrepreneurs To Take Advantage of Government’s Unique Tax Holidays

Young Ghanaian entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 to 35 years have been encouraged to take advantage of the tax holidays instituted by the Akufo-Addo led government to help them grow their business in the formative age of their entrepreneurship career.

Speaking in an interview with Class FM, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP), Mr. John Kumah mentioned that the current Government as parts of efforts to reduce unemployment wants to create a lot of jobs in the private sector, hence Government is putting in a lot measures to ensure the nation has a strong entrepreneurship base.

“ In the 2018 budget, the Minister of Finance announced the availability of tax holidays for young entrepreneurs, till date a lot of small business and start-ups have applied and are benefiting from this novel initiative by the Akufo- Addo Government. NEIP is ever ready and willing to help young entrepreneurs access this tax holidays” he said.

The NEIP CEO also added that his outfit has for the past one year been supporting entrepreneurs across the country. He estimate that in the next 2 years the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plans should have either offered business advisory services, funding and access to market for at least 10,000 businesses which will translates to the creation of thousands of jobs in the Ghanaian economy.

“Within the past 20 months, the Akufo-Addo government has done a lot of things in the entrepreneurship space, we have trained over 7000 entrepreneurs and given financial support to 1,350 businesses, we will continue on this path and empower more Ghanaians to be entrepreneurs” Mr. John Kumah indicated.