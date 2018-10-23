NDC China - Guangzhou Branch Elects New Executives

The NDC China-Guangzhou branch, held its delegates conference on the 21sth of Oct. 2018. The conference was successfully and colorfully held in the busiest, international business and trade city of Guangzhou. The city is also the most dominant city of foreign nationals and most Ghanaians settled in this vibrant city for business and work.

The delegates conference, was massively patronized and brought together teaming branch members and sympathizers from Guangzhou, Foshan, Dongguan, and Shenzhen . The euphoria that gripped and greeted the conference venue, African Pot, could be felt distance far from the main hall, with branch members heartily dancing and singing to the NDC popular songs.

It wasn't the only branch members that stole the show, but also were some members of the business community in Guangzhou together with other well-wishers.

At the end of the conference, delegates were able to vote for their choices . Upon a key contest amongst the lot, the following people were given the nod and sworn in:

CHAIRMAN - Alhaji Sherif

VICE CHAIRMAN - Mr. Paul Graldo

SECRETARY- Mr.Wisdom Osabutey

TREASURER - Madam Gloria E. Q. A

ORGANIZER- Mr. Samuel Aseidu ( Sammy)

DEPUTY ORGANIZER- Mr. Anove Emile Koffi

COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER- Mr. Sulemana Abdul -Hanan

The chairman elect, Alhaji Sherrif, in his acceptance speech, gave a powerful speech albeit a short one, taking into considerstion the energies level of members as they were so much exhausted in dancing and taking into consideration members earlier departure to their various cities and destinations.

In his speech, he thanked branch members for reposing confidence and trust in him, and promised to carry the heavy load put on his head with dedication, teamwork and to unify the rank and file within the branch. He used the opportunity and took members through how the branch was able to come this far. And mentioned that the successful hosting of the conference was a collective efforts of all dedicated members. He thanked all branch executives and members for the good job done.

The vice chairman, Mr. Paul Geraldo, on his part, admonished all branch members to make sure that they take part in all branch programs and activities, whenever they're call upon to do so. That members should make sure that they honour their dues as this will qualify members as party people.

The communications officer, Mr. Sulemana Abdul -Hanan, challenged members to show commitment to the branch. He mentioned that party work is done through commitment as it entails sacrificing one's time and energy. He thanked members for turning up to support the conference.

The oganizer, Mr.Samuel Aseidu, assured all members that he will not relent in given his all best and make sure that the branch is well organized through vigorous membership drive .