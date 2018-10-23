Who Is Your Ghanaian Celebrity Match In The House Of The Zodiac

STARS CRAFT

Since time immemorial, astrology has been viewed by many people as a false and superstitious art. They consider astrological predictions unreliable and thus treats it with utmost contempt. But in recent years, astrologers have come strongly to the defense of their profession by demonstrating the rigorous process they undertake before making their predictions. In fact, they consider it as a branch of science.

Astrology, also known as Astromancy is an art of divination based on the relative position and interactions of certain celestial objects (Moon, Sun, Stars and planets).

It is believed that the movement of these bodies has a forceful effect on the lives of every inhabitant on earth. These influences includes a person's attitude and behavior, career choice, personal likings and dislikes and sometimes physical appearance.

Despite the fact that astrologers have made precise and accurate predictions on countless occassions, it does not suffice for an individual to plan his/her life based solely on astrological reports or predictions.

Relying on the stars to dictate ones fate may be highly detrimental. Whiles believing in the stars, one must also work towards his/her goals.

Throughout the ages, there has been different systems and formulae used by astrologers to calculate and predict future events but the commonly used one today is the Sun Sign System. This system of astrology makes use of the position of the Sun during a person's birth.

Astrologists have identified twelve(12) constellations in the celestial sphere which spans over a year period.

THE ZODIAC :

A Zodiac simply refers to an area in the celestial space that extends 8° North or South of the ecliptic. Ecliptic is the apparent path of the Sun across the Sky over a year. Scientists have also discovered tracts of the Moon and other planets in the Zodiac.

Astrologists contend that there is planet or sign that rules approximately 1/12 part of every year. In effect, there are 12 Zodiac Signs which belongs to the 4 basic elements in life. The elements are fire, water, air and earth. These four helps describe the unique personality types associated with the Zodiac Signs. It also has profound influence on the basic character traits, emotions, behavior and thinking of the individual.

No matter the time of an individual's birth, one will always have an icon to drive inspiration from. There is an icon who shares a Zodiac Sign as you. So Cheer Up!!!

You can find below some details about each Zodiac Sign and it's respective celebrities :

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

People born under this Sun Sign goes with the fire element. They are mostly known for being determined, adventurous, active and out going. In fact, they are full of ambition, assertiveness and dynamism. Because of their nature, they perform exceptionally well in politics, media, entrepreneurship and adventure.

Ariens are go-getters no matter what the obstacles may be. Nana Akuffo Addo's relentless chase for the presidency since 1998 clearly proves his typicality as an Arien.

Famous Ghanaian ariens :

-Nana Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo

(Current President of Ghana)

*Kofi Anan (Former UN Secretary General)

-Aaron Mike Oquaye (Speaker of Ghana's Parliament)

-Joyce Bamfo-Addo (Retired Judge and Former Speaker of Parliament)

-Efya (Soul Singer)

-Berla Mundi (TV Personality)

-Maccasio (Rapper, 3Muzic breakthrough artist 2018)

-Osei Kuffour (Former Black Stars Player)

-Quincy Owusu Abeyie (Former Black Stars Winger)

-Haminu Dramani (Former Black Stars Players).

TAURUS (April 21- May 21)

As an earth sign, Taureans always show and take the lead for stability and security. They are reliable, honest, methodological and practical people. They are also cooperative and diplomatic. Taureans enjoy careers relating to community volunteering and leadership, education, law and public relations.

The Ghanaian Muslim community and the Ashanti kingdom could not have had a great deal of leadership than in their eminences Sheikh Nuhu Shaributu and Otumfour Osei Tutu respectively. These personalities have stood for peace and security and are part of the reason why Ghana has enjoyed relative stability all this while. Famous Ghanaian Taureans include :

-Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu (National Chief Imam)

-Bernard Avle (Radio Personality)

-Otumfuo Osei Tutu (Ruler of the Ashanti Kingdom)

-Mustapha Abdul-Hamid (Politician)

*Kwesi Amisah Arthur (Former Vice President)

--Castro (Hip life Artist)

-Clifford Owusu (YouTube Star)

-Ama K. Abebrese (TV Presenter and Actress)

-Kalsum Sinare (Movie Actress)

-Bastir Samir (Boxer)

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

People born under this sign carry the air element. They are mostly curious, multi-faceted, fast learners and easily adaptable. Geminis are also known to be flexible and always seeks for balance and objectivity in their affairs. Perhaps, Her lordship Georgina Wood rose to become the first female chief Justice of Ghana because her star sign was the 'Sign of Balance' The Judge of judges as she was, could not be any other but a Gemini.

Geminis do exceptionally well in Law, Journalism/PR, marketing, singing, politics and sports. Famous Ghanaians who are Gemini include:

-Georgina Theodora Wood (Retired Chief Justice)

-Most Reverend Palmer-Buckle (Archbishop Cape Coast Metro)

-Mzvee (Singer)

-Ezekiel Ansah (US-Based Ghanaian NFL Player)

-Hannah Tetteh (Politician)

-Kwame Sefa Kayi (Radio Personality)

-Nana Aba Anamoah (TV Personality)

-Giovanni Caleb (Radio Personality)

-Richard Kingston (Former Black Player)

-John Paintsail (Soccer Player)

CANCER (June 22 - July 22)

These people are tough on the outside but gentle inside. They carry the water element. They are mostly known for their kindheartedness, drama, protectiveness, prime imaginations and high energy levels. Their ideal careers include but not limited to psychology, law, security intelligence, entertainment and sports.

Famous Ghanaian Cancers include:

*Prof. John E. Attah Mills (Former President)

-Jerry J. Rawlings (Former President)

-Sarkodie (Rapper)

-Bolie Babyface (Pop Singer, X-Factor 2012 Fame)

-Abraham Attah (Movie Star)

-Reggy Ziggy (Singer)

-EL (Singer/Rapper)

-Baba Abdul-Rahman (Black Star and Schalke 04 Player)

-Samia Nkrumah (Politician)

-Azuma Nelson (Retited Boxer).

LEO (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are born leaders. This fire bearers are mostly fearless, inspiring and independent thinkers. When assigned to play a role, they do it perfectly without even blinking. A good number of them are charismatic and appear attractively. Their features allow them to excel greatly in Managerial positions, media, singing, acting and sports. Many astrology enthusiasts consider Leo as the luckiest sign.

Currently, Ghana's showbiz industry is largely filled with the Leos. The following are some Ghanaian Leo celebrities :

-Nana Akomea (Politician)

-Sulley Muntari (Soccer Star)

-Mubarak Wakaso (Black Stars Player)

-Kofi Kingston (US-Based Ghanaian Wrestler)

-Van Vicker (Movie Star)

-Fancy Gadam (Singer)

-KiDi (Singer)

-Becca (Singer)

-King Promise (Singer)

-Joey B (Rapper/Singer).

VIRGO (August 23 - September 22)

Loyalty is a major trait of a Virgo. People under this sign have earth element. They are mostly organized, hardworking and meticulous when executing their plans. Virgos also require stability and they toil for it. They are also known for their practicality and smartness in picking up languages without stress.

Virgos make very good Councillors,Statisticians, political leaders, personal assistants, personal guards, translators, actors and sports persons. Famous Virgo personalities include :

-Haruna Iddrisu (Minority Leader)

-Dr. Mensah Otabil (Founder, ICGC)

-Jordan Ayew (Black Stars Player)

-Abdul-Majeed Waris (Black Stars Player)

-Marcel Desaily (Soccer Coach)

-Peter Mensah (Movie Actor, 300 and Spartacus fame)

-Idris Elba (Movie Actor)

-Joselyn Dumas (Movie Actress and TV Personality)

-Jerome Boateng (German-Based Ghanaian Soccer Player)

-Tinchy Stryder (US-Based Ghanaian Rapper and Entrepreneur)

LIBRA (September 23- October 22)

They go with the air element and are diplomatic, sociable, charismatic and cooperative. Libras always finds ways and means to adventure and make new friends. They hate been locked up in a remote situation because they always desire contact with people. Ideal professions for Libras include Law, media, communication, mediator, diplomat, marketting, entertainment and sports.

Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia's pair with Nana Akuffo Addo was bound to be productive because Libras and Aries are highly compatible in any respect. Famous Ghanaian Libras include :

-Dr. Mahmudu Bawumia (Vice President of Ghana)

*Dr. Kwame Nkrumah (Ghana's First President)

-Peter Cardinal Turkson (Cardinal)

-Tsatsu Tsikata (Lawyer)

-Shatta Wale (Dance hall Artist)

-Majid Michelle (Movie Actor)

-Kwabena Kwabena (Singer)

-Essie Michelle (YouTube Star)

-Gerald Asamoah (Retired German-Based Soccer Player)

-Dady Lumba (Singer)

SCORPIO (October 23 - Nov 21)

As a water sign, Scorpio serves as an embodiment of focus and control. They are highly resourceful, analytical, intuitive and hardworking. Many a times, Scorpios behave in complex and mysterious ways. That is why they are best suited for spying, research, scientist, surgeon and security agents. Nonetheless, some Scorpios have charming appearances and are therefore good for the showbiz industry.

Famous Ghanaians who are Scorpio include:

-Ace Annan Ankomah (Lawyer)

-Nadia Buari (Movie Actress)

-Yvonne Nelson (Movie Actress)

-Abedi Pele (Retired Soccer Player)

-Eben Ashong (YouTube Star, Kiki&Jay fame)

-Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings (Politician)

-Lydia Forson (Movie Actress)

-Mathew Amoah (Former Black Star striker)

-Shilla Elyasu (Former Black Stars skipper)

-Laryea Kingston (Ex Black Stars Player and Soccer Coach).

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22 - Dec 21)

They are well known for setting their sight towards a target and hitting their mark. Sagittarius are fire sign bearers and have unshakable belief systems. Paramount among their features include generosity, idealistic, great sense of humour and bravery. Sagittarians enjoy careers that relate to politics, media, marketing, comedy, acting and sports.

Famous Ghanaian Sagittarians include :

-John Dramani Mahama (Former President of Ghana)

-John A. Kuffour (Former President of Ghana)

-Muhammad Ibn Chambas (Politician)

-Sophia Akuffo (Chief Justice)

-Jackie Appiah ( Movie Actress)

-Asamoah Gyan (Black Star Player)

-Dede Ayew (Black Star Player)

-Micheal Essien ( Ex Black Stars Player)

-Yvonne Okoro (Movie Actress)

-Fuse ODG (Singer).

CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19)

Capricorns go with earth element. They show a high level of determination and ambition in the pursuit of their goals. In fact Capricorns views challenges as a means of reaching the top. Their features include good managers, discipline, highly responsible and self control. Their ideal careers include Law, medicine, business and finance, sports.

Famous Ghanaian Capricorns include :

-Gloria Akuffo (Politician)

-Gifty Anty (TV Personality)

-Cristian Atsu (Black Stars and Newcastle Player)

-Afriyie Acquah (Black Star Player)

-Stephen Appiah (Ex Black Stars Player)

-D Black (Rapper)

-Emmanuel Frimpong (Soccer Player)

-Ahmed Barusso (Ex Black Stars Player)

-Rhian Benson (Singer)

-Ebo Ando (Soccer Player).

AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 19)

Individuals born under this Sun Sign are mostly visionaries and humanitarians. Aquarius is associated with air. They always look for innovative and creative ideas and are mostly against setup conventions. Their main features include originality, progressive, independent and humanitarianism. Aquarians make good scientists, spiritualists, inventors, musicians, diplomats, marketers and philanthropists.

Aquarian in for another is the case at Rufftown Entertainment Label, as Wendy Shay, an Aquarian replaced the late Icon Ebony Reigns who was also born an Aquarian. This replacement is sure to yield a good result though it might take time.

Famous Ghanaian Aquarians include :

-Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu (Majority

Leader)

-Paa Kwesi Ndoum (Politician and Businessman)

-Collins Dauda (Politician)

-John Dumelo (Movie Actor)

-Kwame Eugene (Singer)

*Ebony Reigns (Singer)

-Wendy Shay (Singer)

-Timi Daklo (Singer. Winner Maiden Edition, Idols West Africa)

-Abdul-Mugeez of r2bess (Singer)

-Richmond Boakye (Soccer Player).

PISCES (Feb 19 - March 20)

Individuals under this Sun Sign are mostly compassionate, gentle, creative and artistic. Pisces' are associated with water. It is the oldest of all the Zodiac signs and therefore many Pisces' exhibit characteristics of an 'old soul'. Their ideal careers include psychology, philantropism, arts and entertainment, veterinarian and Academia.

Famous Ghanaian Pisces' include :

*Alhaji Aliu Mahama (Former Vice President)

-Kofi Awoonor (Writer and Stateman)

-Kevin Prince Boateng (Soccer Player)

-Bola Ray (TV Personality and Entrepreneur)

-Stone Bwoy (Dance Hall Artist)

-Bisa Kdei (Singer)

-Menaye Donkor (Entrepreneur)

-Boris Kudjoe (Movie Actor)

-Juliet Ibrahim (Movie Actor)

-Joshua Clottey (Boxer).