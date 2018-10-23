Noel Kojo-Ganson Is New Chief Marketing Officer Of MTN Ghana

Accra October 22, 2018 – Noel Kojo -Ganson has been appointed to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for MTN Ghana, effective 15th October 2018.

Noel’s career with MTN Ghana started in May 2012 as the General Manager Consumer Marketing and he has been instrumental in providing commercial leadership and positioning the MTN brand both in this role and in CMO acting roles.

In his time with MTN Ghana, he is credited with successfully delivering a wide variety of projects that have positively impacted business performance over the years. Under his stewardship the business has seen and continues to witness positive growth and performance.

Prior to joining MTN Ghana, Noel worked in several Marketing roles with SABMiller Ghana and Group Office in South Africa. Noel is a chartered Marketer and holds an MBA in Marketing from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

In a statement announcing Noel’s new role, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “I wish to thank Noel for holding the fort until his appointment and also wish him a BRIGHT and successful future with MTN.”

In his new role, Noel will be responsible for providing strategic commercial direction that will unlock profitability and growth opportunities from our changing customer needs and behavior for our products and services across the voice, non-voice and adjacent businesses for revenue generation.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation. Total network investments from 2006-2017 are about $3.615 Billion. MTN has the widest network coverage across Ghana. With the commercial launch of 4G LTE services, MTN became the only mobile operator providing 4G services in all regional capitals and large cities. The company has also built three modern switch and data centres to deliver stable, reliable, efficient and robust Telecom and Data Services to customers.

For further information, visit www.mtn.com.gh