KNUST Alumni Condemns Use Of Violence By Students And Destruction Of School Properties

Global Alumni of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has waded into Monday's demonstration by students on KNUST Campus which led to violence and the wanton destruction of school properties.

Monday's protests recorded series of violence after the charged students rose up to vent their spleen on school authorities following arrest of some students and alleged brutalities by KNUST Security over the weekend.

Below is the full statement from KNUST Global Alumni.

VIOLENCE AND DESTRUCTION ON KNUST CAMPUS

The Global KNUST Alumni learns with deep regret and revulsion of injuries sustained by some members of the University Community, wanton destruction of property, as well as disruption of lectures on KNUST Campus, Kumasi, today, 22nd October, 2018, during what was purported to have been a peaceful demonstration.

While acknowledging that disputes between University Authorities and the student body may occur from time to time, the use of violence and destruction to resolve such disputes are totally unacceptable.

We are actively engaging all stakeholders by all means available to us to confirm the veracity of all these news making the rounds, especially on social media, investigate to find the immediate and root causes of what is leading to all these disturbances with the aim of finding lasting and agreeable solutions to ALL PARTIES.

We, therefore urge and appeal to ALL STAKEHOLDERS, especially the LEADERSHIP of the student body - SRC & GRASAG in particular, to employ all peaceful strategies to calm down the general students body and all others to stop further hostilities that are likely to lead to serious insecurities to human lives and further destruction of properties on Campus!

As important stakeholders, sharing a common heritage – Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology (KNUST), let us work together to ensure peaceful coexistence, tolerance & forbearance, uplifting the image of our great University to the highest possible heights TOGETHER.

We owe this to our forbearers, ourselves and posterity!!!

For indeed, NYANSAPO; WOSANE NO BADWENMA!!!!

God bless KNUST! God bless our homeland Ghana!! God bless Africa!!

and ALL of US, with PEACE!!!

Global President (026 264 3780)

For & on behalf of KNUST ALUMNI ASSOCIATION