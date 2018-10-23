NYA Faults School Authorities Of KNUST

The University of Science and Technology (KNUST) has been shut down indefinitely following students' unrest.

The decision was taken after a meeting between the university authorities and the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) after the protest resulted in violence and destruction of properties.

According to the decision, Ghanaian students are to vacate the school's premises by noon on 23rd October 2018, while foreign students will stay on campus.

It would be recalled that on Saturday, October 20, 2018, some students were marching and singing 'morale' songs on campus, when they were abruptly stopped by the private security on campus.

In the process, the students were chased by the campus security officers leading to injuries and several others been apprehended.

The SRC announced a demonstration by students on 22 October against the university authorities high handed approach to handling the students.

The protest started peacefully and later degenerated after agitated students destroyed school properties and chased campus security officers on duty, forcing them to run helter-skelter and half-naked, with their uniforms in their armpits.

In a related development, the National Youth Authority (NYA) has expressed its disapproval in the ongoing rampage between the security forces and students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to a statement signed on October 22, 2018, by Emmanuel Sin-nyet Asigri, Chief Executive Officer of the NYA, they have been following the story and are not in support of the ongoing crisis on the campus.

While the NYA is condemning “the acts of brutality being visited on students by the university security,” they are calling “on the students to exercise restraint in their reaction to the barbaric attacks''.

The NYA is, therefore, cautioning the authorities of the school to come out with practical ways to resolve the crisis, since it will have an indelible scar on Ghana's democracy.